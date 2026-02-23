Nighttime I-10 intermittent closures at Broadway Curve set this week

PHOENIX – Interstate 10 will be closed at times overnight near the Broadway Curve in Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings (Feb. 24-25) for Arizona Public Service (APS) utility work.

Drivers should expect intermittent closures of up to 15 minutes each time along east- and westbound I-10 between 48th Street and Broadway Road during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights (ending early Thursday, Feb. 26).

Crews working for APS are scheduled to install power poles and move lines above the freeway.

Motorists should allow extra travel time along I-10 near the Broadway Curve and expect slowing or stopped traffic at times, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.