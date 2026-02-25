Tom Popomaronis Includes Sketch on His List of the Best AI companies.

St. Louis Software Firm Named Among the Best Custom AI Development Agencies in the United States, Will Continue Expanding Its Artificial Intelligence Offerings

AI gets exciting when it stops being theory and starts working in the real world. At Sketch, we’re hands-on building and testing these systems.” — David Bogue, senior software engineer at Sketch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a software development company in the United States, today announces its inclusion on Tom Popomaronis’ Trusted AI Agencies list. Tom Popomaronis has spent more than a decade teaching business leaders how to leverage technology for workflow optimization, operations, and rapid prototyping. He has published more than 1,000 articles in Entrepreneur, CNBC, Forbes, and Harvard Business Review. His list is backed by data from Clutch, a B2B platform that ranks 350,000 service providers."Artificial intelligence is one of the main things enterprises want to talk to us about right now," says Tyler Dougherty, vice president of sales at Sketch. "I think people come to us because they want someone who can get them to valuable software faster. We like to say that having ideas you don't do anything with might be even worse than having no ideas at all. At the end of the day, you have to produce something."David Bogue, senior software engineer and experienced AI developer at Sketch, reinforces the emphasis on action and business impact: "AI gets exciting when it stops being theory and starts working in the real world. At Sketch, we’re hands-on building and testing these systems, and there’s nothing better than seeing clients use them to work smarter, whether that means solving hard problems or simply doing what they already do faster and more efficiently."Sketch was previously recognized on lists of top AI companies from technology consultant Helen Yu and cybersecurity thought leader Jane Frankland . The Missouri-based firm hosts the St. Louis chapter of AI Tinkerers, a global community of AI researchers and engineers, where it steers conversations away from conjecture to keep the focus on what's practical. The software consultancy shows its work by publishing case studies, including one about a custom AI loan underwriting tool Bogue built."A lot of people at Sketch have worked hard to make our company part of the AI community," reflects Dougherty. "It always starts with taking care of our clients. I think a lot about how David built the AI tool for loan narratives, and it helped a bank so much that they became one of our most vocal supporters. Successful partnerships have done good things for us, like helping us get recognized on this list, and opening doors to opportunities to help more clients start using AI."#####Sketch Development Services is a software consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm provides AI-enabled custom software development, management consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud services. Sketch’s software consulting clients include multiple members of the Fortune 500, along with SMBs and startups.

