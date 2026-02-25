Trident IoT and Semtech Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Multi-Protocol Connectivity Development Platform

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Definitive agreement integrates Trident’s ELCap™ platform and SDK with Semtech’s LoRa Plus™ transceivers, adding Z-Wave connectivity to its existing LoRaWANcapability. Zigbee and Thread/Matter to follow later. Trident IoT , a leading provider of multi-protocol IoT development solutions, today announced a definitive agreement with Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) that enables Semtech’s LoRa Plus™ family of transceivers onto Trident’s award-winning ELCap™ development platform and SDK. The collaboration delivers a comprehensive, turnkey solution for next-generation multi-protocol smart home, security and Industrial IoT applications. Developers now have the flexibility to choose between Trident’s cost-effective System on Chip or Semtech’s high-performance transceivers without rewriting applications or switching toolchains.The partnership addresses the growing complexity IoT developers face in supporting multiple connectivity standards. By adding Semtech’s advanced LoRa Plus™ family, including the LR2021 Multi-PHY transceiver to Trident IoT’s production-ready ELCap™ platform, the solution eliminates traditional development fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market for manufacturers of smart home, security, and Industrial IoT devices.Enabling Seamless Multi-Protocol Development“This agreement represents a significant milestone in Trident IoT’s mission to simplify multi-protocol IoT development,” said Mariusz Malkowski, Chief Technology Officer of Trident IoT. “By combining our ELCap™ platform and comprehensive SDK with Semtech’s industry-leading LoRa Plus™ transceivers, we’re delivering a truly integrated solution that removes the barriers that have traditionally complicated multi-protocol development. This enables our customers to focus on product innovation and differentiation rather than wrestling with connectivity implementation challenges.”The collaboration leverages Trident IoT's expertise in multi-protocol software development with Semtech's established leadership in low-power connectivity, extending Semtech's LoRa Plus platform strategy beyond its existing LoRaWANand Amazon Sidewalk offerings to address complementary smart home protocols.“This definitive agreement establishes Semtech as the performance leader and comprehensive solution provider for multi-protocol IoT connectivity,” said Madhu Rayabhari, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s analog, mixed-signal, and wireless products group. “By integrating Trident IoT’s production-ready development tools with our award-winning 4th generation LR2021, we’re delivering the industry's most complete solution for smart home and security applications. Our customers benefit from a single-source platform that combines proven silicon with robust software tools, significantly reducing their development complexity and accelerating their path to market.”Comprehensive Multi-Protocol RoadmapTrident IoT and Semtech will deliver a phased rollout of protocol support across the LoRa Plus platform:• Seamless integration between Trident’s ELCap™ platform and SDK with Semtech’s LR2021 transceiver and LoRaWANprotocol• Z-Wave will be the first new protocol released for the LR2021 transceiver, delivering secure, low-latency connectivity proven in smart home applications.• Zigbee and Thread/Matter are expected to follow at a later date. This will further strengthen market coverage in smart home, security and Industrial IoT sectors.• ELCap™ will continue to support Trident IoT’s existing silicon portfolio, enabling developers to choose the optimum device for each application.AvailabilityBeta units featuring the integrated Trident-Semtech solution are expected to be available to select development partners and early design-in customers in calendar Q2 2026.Companies interested in early access should contact sales@tridentiot.com.About Trident IoT:Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company dedicated to simplifying IoT product development. Founded by industry veterans with over a century of combined experience, Trident IoT specializes in IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT’s mission is to enable businesses to bring products to market faster with simply better solutions. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at www.tridentiot.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

