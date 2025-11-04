Trident IoT Achieves Zigbee Compliant Platform Certification for T32CM11 Silicon Family

Multi-protocol semiconductor company expands certified portfolio with Zigbee certification, complementing existing Z-Wave solutions

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT, a developer-focused provider of multi-protocol IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that its T32CM11 silicon platform has successfully achieved Zigbee Compliant Platform certification from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). The certification validates the platform's compliance with Zigbee PRO Feature Set (2023) standards and reinforces Trident IoT's commitment to providing developers with comprehensive, certified wireless connectivity options across multiple industry-standard protocols.This achievement confirms that the platform has passed all relevant tests required by the CSA's rigorous Certification Program, ensuring seamless interoperability with the growing ecosystem of Zigbee-enabled devices worldwide."Achieving Zigbee Compliant Platform certification is a natural extension of our multi-protocol strategy and demonstrates our commitment to delivering standards-based connectivity solutions across the IoT landscape," said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. "Having already achieved silicon and SDK certification for our Z-Wave and Z-Wave Long Range offering, this Zigbee certification empowers developers to choose the right protocol—or combination of protocols—for their specific applications, all backed by Trident IoT's developer focused SDK and tools."The addition of certified Zigbee capabilities alongside Trident IoT's existing Z-Wave portfolio strengthens the company's position as a comprehensive solution provider for IoT device manufacturers. This multi-protocol approach enables OEMs to leverage Trident IoT's expertise across different wireless standards, accelerating time-to-market while maintaining the highest levels of interoperability and standards compliance.About Trident IoTTrident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company dedicated to simplifying IoT product development. Founded by industry veterans with over a century of combined experience, Trident IoT specializes in IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT's mission is to enable businesses to bring products to market faster with simply better solutions. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at www.TridentIoT.com

