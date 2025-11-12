Trident IoT Announces General Availability of its Multiprotocol SDK and ELCapTM Development Tool

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT, a developer-focused semiconductor company built by IoT industry veterans, today announced the general availability (GA) of its multiprotocol Software Development Kit (SDK) and ELCapTM command-line development tool. The release marks a significant milestone in IoT development, providing manufacturers with multi-protocol, developer focused tools to accelerate Z-Wave, Z-Wave Long Rang and Zigbee based devices.The Trident multiprotocol SDK has achieved official certification from both the Z-Wave Alliance and the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), ensuring robust interoperability, security, and compliance with the highest industry standards. This dual certification positions Trident IoT as a trusted partner for developers building smart home, commercial, and industrial IoT applications across multiple wireless protocols.ELCapTM: The Developer's Command CenterAt the core of Trident's development ecosystem is ELCapTM, a powerful command-line tool that enables seamless management of all Trident SDKs. ELCapTM provides developers with an intuitive, unified interface for creating, building, and flashing Trident SoC-based projects—all from a single, cohesive application. This streamlined workflow dramatically reduces development complexity and accelerates time-to-market for IoT products.Key features of ELCapTM include:• Cross platform, simple and lightweight• Extensible Command Line Interface• Fully configurable• SDK dependencies that are tied to the SDK, not the toolsBuilt by Developers, for Developers"Our goal is to make IoT development easier, faster, and more predictable," said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. "By offering a robust and developer-friendly SDK fully certified for Z-Wave, Z-Wave Long Range and Zigbee, we are enabling our customers to bring superior IoT products to market with increased efficiency and reduced complexity. The GA release of our multiprotocol SDK and ELCapTM tool represents our commitment to empowering the developer community."The Trident SDK supports development across multiple operating systems and provides comprehensive documentation, sample applications, and debugging tools. Whether building smart home devices, industrial sensors, commercial building automation systems, or advanced gateway solutions, developers can leverage Trident's certified platform to create scalable, high-performance IoT products.Complete IoT Development SolutionBeyond silicon and software, Trident IoT offers comprehensive support services including:• Design and development services• US-based certification services as an authorized test laboratory for Z-Wave, Zigbee and Matter• RF performance testing and optimizationAvailabilityThe Trident multiprotocol SDK and ELCapTM development tool are available now for immediate download and deployment. For complete product information, documentation, and to get started with development, visit www.tridentiot.com or contact sales@tridentiot.com.About Trident IoTTrident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company, founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of combined industry experience. Focused on IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services, Trident IoT is committed to simplifying the product development journey. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT's mission is to enable customers to achieve faster revenue growth with simply better products.Media Contact: Trident IoT sales@tridentiot.com www.tridentiot.com Z-Wave is a registered trademark of Z-Wave Alliance, Inc. Zigbee is a registered trademark of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

