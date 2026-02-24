SPA Named a 2026 Best Workplace for Commuters
Supporting flexible and accessible commuting options is an important part of creating a workplace where our people can thrive.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) announced that it has been named a 2026 Best Workplace for Commuters (BWC), a national designation recognizing employers that demonstrate leadership in offering innovative and impactful commuter benefits. SPA was recognized for multiple locations across Virginia.
— SPA Chief People Officer Michelle Howell
SPA joins more than 780 organizations across the United States and Canada recognized for their commitment to supporting smarter, more flexible commuting and improving employee quality of life.
SPA’s commuter benefits include hybrid and flexible work schedules, transit subsidies and pre-tax commuter benefits, vanpool eligibility, employer-covered parking, on-site fitness and wellness amenities, and programs that promote sustainable transportation.
To earn the designation, SPA met the National Standard of Excellence in commuter benefits, reflecting its commitment to employee well-being, sustainability, and workplace flexibility.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
