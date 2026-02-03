Altia Announces ISO 26262 Tool Qualification from UL Solutions, Strengthening Safety-Critical Automotive Development

Functional safe software trusted in over 100M vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altia , a leader in user interface tools and services, today announced that its Altia Safety Monitor has received an ISO 26262:2018 tool qualification certificate from UL Solutions. This qualification provides third-party validation that Altia Safety Monitor meets the rigorous requirements for use in the development of safety-related automotive systems up to ASIL B.As automotive software complexity increases, the reliability of development tools is critical to preventing systematic failures. The qualification follows a comprehensive assessment by UL Solutions, focusing on Clause 11 of ISO 26262-8, which evaluates the Tool Confidence Level (TCL) and ensures the tool's output is dependable within a functional safety lifecycle."Earning this qualification from a global safety leader like UL Solutions is a testament to our commitment to the automotive industry," said Michael Hill , VP of Engineering at Altia. "By pre-qualifying our tool, we are significantly reducing the compliance burden for our customers, allowing them to focus on innovation while maintaining the highest safety standards."With over 100 million vehicles on the road, Altia has always lead the way in HMI development with its focus on quality and production-ready code. This certification reflects a significant milestone for Altia, underscoring the depth of its functional safety discipline and the rigor of development processes as verified by one of the most recognized symbols of trust in the world—the UL Mark.About AltiaAltia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final production code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process enabling clear team communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and medical devices.Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest cost hardware.Altia’s customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Aumovio, Denso, Stellantis, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Renault, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, Medtronic, NordicTrack and many others.

