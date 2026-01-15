Altia Launches Major Evolution in Automotive HMI Development with Altia Design 13.5

New Software Platform Unites Visual Realism, Modular Architecture and Scalable Collaboration

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altia , a global leader in model-based HMI development solutions for production embedded systems, today announced a major evolution of its platform—delivering new levels of visual realism, architectural flexibility and development efficiency for next-generation automotive cockpits with Altia Design 13.5.This latest release represents a definitive shift to the software-defined vehicle, combining advanced 3D rendering, component-based Distributed HMI architecture and powerful workflow enhancements into a unified development environment. Designed for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and embedded development teams, Altia’s expanded capabilities make it faster and easier to build, scale and maintain complex, multi-display HMIs.At the visual layer, Altia delivers rich, production-ready 3D through integrated Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Image-Based Lighting (IBL) and High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDRI). With native glTF support and OpenGL rendering on desktop and target hardware, teams can achieve lifelike 2D and 3D materials, natural lighting and smooth animation—without sacrificing performance or predictability.For designers seeking greater creative control, Custom 2D Materials, Blur Objects and Buffer View Objects bring shader-level flexibility directly into Altia’s standard workflow. Designers and developers can apply third-party shaders, layer and animate visual effects, dynamically recolor or reshape assets and reduce object count—all while keeping projects efficient and embedded-ready.Architecturally, Altia’s Distributed HMI capabilities redefine how large cockpit systems are built. Massive UIs can now be broken into modular, component-based DeepScreen applications, allowing multiple teams to work in parallel on different displays or domains. These components combine seamlessly at runtime, enabling faster builds, reduced code size, lower memory usage and significantly faster debugging and maintenance.New system-level tools—including System Visualization and Altia Visualizer—give teams clear visibility into how distributed components fit together. Developers can combine outputs from multiple DeepScreen applications onto one or more displays, preview full systems on development machines and validate behavior on hardware early in the process—closing the gap between design intent and production reality.The release also introduces Altia Theming, enabling rapid, non-destructive updates to fonts, colors and images using a standard JSON-based approach compatible with modern design tools. OEMs can quickly adapt interfaces for branding, localization or trim-level differentiation—without redesigning or risking core UI logic.“This release reflects how automotive HMIs are really built today—and where they’re headed next,” said Mike Juran, CEO. “We’re giving teams the visual fidelity designers want, the modularity engineers need and the scalability OEMs expect as cockpit software grows more complex.”Together, these advancements position Altia as a foundational platform for building future-proof, visually impressive and highly scalable cockpit experiences—from concept through production and beyond.To learn more about Altia’s latest platform evolution, visit www.altia.com

