ColorCraft Welcomes Sam Pastorella as Creative Director

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leader in custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication, has announced the hiring of Sam Pastorella as Creative Director. In this role, Sam will lead the company’s creative vision, guiding design strategy and concept development across custom exhibits, branded environments, and national program accounts.Sam brings a strong background in industrial design and experiential exhibit creation, with years of experience developing immersive 3D exhibit environments from concept through client presentation. Known for his ability to blend innovative thinking with practical fabrication insight, he has led discovery sessions, presented strategic design concepts to clients, and collaborated closely with sales and production teams to translate creative vision into buildable reality.“Sam’s design perspective and energy are exactly what we look for in a creative leader,” said Davis Hughes, VP of Sales at ColorCraft. “He understands not only how to create visually compelling environments, but how to ensure every idea is grounded in execution. His experience in 3D modeling, concept development, and real-world fabrication makes him a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”Throughout his career, Sam has focused on detail-driven design, producing high-quality renderings, animations, and presentation materials that help clients confidently envision their show presence. His hands-on understanding of materials, graphics, and fabrication processes brings an added layer of depth to ColorCraft’s creative department, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation backed by technical precision.As Creative Director, Sam will work closely with sales, engineering, and production teams to elevate ColorCraft’s creative output while maintaining alignment with client budgets, brand objectives, and program goals.ColorCraft continues to invest in top-tier creative and operational talent as part of its long-term strategy to support increasingly complex and high-impact exhibit programs for national and global brands.About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with over 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, the company provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and program management for clients nationwide. ColorCraft’s portfolio includes work for Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer products.

