ColorCraft Announces Launch of 'ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship' at UCF

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, an Orlando-based trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, is proud to announce the official launch of the "ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship," established in partnership with the University of Central Florida’s Rosen School of Hospitality Management. The scholarship is now live and will be awarded annually to support the next generation of event industry professionals.As ColorCraft celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, the company took time to reflect on the journey that shaped its success and identified an opportunity to give back. The scholarship initiative was established as a meaningful investment in the next generation of event industry professionals.As part of this initiative, ColorCraft will provide a full-ride scholarship to one qualified junior or senior majoring in Event Management at UCF. Eligible students must have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrated prior work experience within the hospitality or event industries, whether through roles in hotels, restaurants, venues, or related service environments. Recipients will also be required to complete an internship as part of the program, offering hands-on, real-world experience alongside their academic studies.“Reaching this point in our company’s journey has given us the opportunity to reflect on the people and experiences that helped shape ColorCraft,” said Doug Hughes, Founder and CEO of ColorCraft. “Partnering with UCF’s Rosen School to support students who are already putting in the work is something we’re incredibly proud of. This scholarship is about investing in individuals who are serious about building a career in events.”The ColorCraft Event Management Scholarship reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to education, mentorship, and workforce development within the experiential marketing and events industries. By supporting students who have already demonstrated initiative and professionalism, ColorCraft aims to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world execution.“We see firsthand how critical talent development is to the future of our industry,” said Joe Aquila, ColorCraft CMO. “This scholarship allows us to support students who are already immersed in hospitality and eager to grow. It’s exciting to help create a pathway from education to meaningful industry experience.”About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with over 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, the company provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and program management for clients nationwide. ColorCraft’s portfolio includes work for Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer products.

