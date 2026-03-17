ColorCraft Named to EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2026 Top 40 Exhibit Producers List

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leader in custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication, has been named to the prestigious EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2026 FindIt Top 40 Exhibit Producers list, recognizing the top exhibit companies in North America for excellence in design, service, and innovation. The recognition marks ColorCraft’s second consecutive year being included among the industry’s most respected exhibit producers.This annual list, curated by EXHIBITOR, a leading resource in trade show and event marketing, highlights companies that set the standard in the exhibit industry. Selection is based on a rigorous evaluation of company capabilities, client testimonials, thought leadership, creative portfolio, and service excellence.“We are truly honored to once again be recognized as one of the top exhibit producers in North America,” said Doug Hughes, CEO of ColorCraft. “This recognition reflects the talent, dedication, and craftsmanship of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us to bring their ideas to life on the show floor.”ColorCraft has been providing award-winning custom and rental exhibits for more than 25 years, serving clients across a wide range of industries including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer products. The company is known for its turnkey trade show program management, offering end-to-end solutions from concept and design through fabrication, logistics, and show floor support.“Being named to EXHIBITOR's Top 40 again is an incredible honor,” said Davis Hughes, VP of Sales at ColorCraft. “It reinforces the relationships we’ve built with our clients and partners, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar in creativity, service, and execution.”The 2026 EXHIBITOR FindIt Top 40 list was announced ahead of EXHIBITORLIVE 2026, the industry’s premier conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing professionals. ColorCraft will be exhibiting at this year’s event and looks forward to connecting with clients, partners, and industry peers from across the exhibit and events community.About ColorCraftColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency with more than 25 years of experience in the trade show and experiential marketing industries. With facilities in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas, ColorCraft provides strategic design, in-house fabrication, custom rental exhibits, and turnkey program management for clients nationwide. The company partners with leading brands across healthcare, technology, construction, beauty, and consumer industries to deliver thoughtfully designed, expertly executed experiential environments.

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