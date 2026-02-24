Volie Named Pilot Partner for New Tekion App Store

A Strategic Partnership Bringing Volie to Tekion’s New App Store

Partnership enables dealers to subscribe to Volie solutions directly through Tekion Automotive Retail Cloud platform.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volie , a leading provider of automotive BDC software and AI-driven call intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tekion , innovator of the first end-to-end, AI-native cloud platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem. As part of the partnership, Volie has been selected as a pilot partner for the new Tekion App Store, scheduled to roll out this year.Through this collaboration, dealers will be able to purchase Volie, Pulse Volie Intelligence, and Dealer Identity directly through Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) platform, creating a streamlined, one-stop experience for onboarding, purchasing, and data connectivity.“We look forward to working with Tekion to bring our solutions even closer together for dealers,” said Scott Davis, President and CEO of Volie. “Our partnership with Tekion will allow our joint dealers to simplify how they buy, deploy, and manage the technology that powers their BDC and customer communications. By bringing Volie into ARC, dealers gain easier procurement, better data exchange, and a more connected experience across the tools they rely on every day.”Binu Mathew, Chief Technology Officer at Tekion, added, “Our new Tekion App Store will simplify how dealers discover and activate the right solutions for their business directly within ARC. We’re excited to collaborate with Volie as our pilot partner as we launch this initiative - delivering a seamless, in-platform experience that helps dealers onboard applications faster, eliminate friction, and realize value sooner.”About VolieBased in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is an AI-enhanced BDC communication platform designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform centralizes and streamlines all inbound and outbound communications, integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and DMS systems, and delivers comprehensive reporting and real-time performance insights.By combining intelligent automation with advanced call intelligence, Volie enables dealerships to increase productivity, enhance customer experience, and optimize every interaction. Dealerships leverage Volie to manage higher call volumes, reduce agent downtime, and improve appointment conversion rates through data-driven decision-making.Volie’s mission is to empower automotive business development centers to operate more efficiently, with greater visibility and accountability - helping dealerships measure their metrics, manage performance, and drive sustainable growth.To learn more, visit www.volie.com About TekionTekion is redefining automotive retail with its end-to-end AI platform purpose-built for the industry. By embedding AI into every workflow, Tekion delivers intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support - driving efficiency, revenue, and modern consumer experiences. As the first and fastest cloud-native platform for automotive, Tekion brings OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers together through its revolutionary suite: Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. With AI-powered, cloud-native technology, Tekion enables the most seamless, transparent, and profitable retail experiences in the industry.For more information, visit www.tekion.com Media Contacts:Volie: Wendy Davis, wendy@volie.comTekion: Marylou Hastert, press@tekion.com

