Volie, Foureyes Partner on Two-Way Integration to Improve BDC Outreach

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volie has announced a new integration partnership with dealer data platform Foureyes aimed at improving targeting, execution, and performance for automotive BDC teams.The two-way integration allows dealers to build and manage customer audiences in Foureyes and securely deliver them to Volie for outreach via phone, email, and text. Communication activity from Volie is then sent back to Foureyes, giving dealers visibility into what outreach occurred and enabling more informed targeting and prioritization going forward.“This partnership allows our shared customers to move shopper audiences from Foureyes directly into Volie’s engagement platform,” said Scott Davis, president of Volie. “With a two-way flow of data, dealers can deliver more timely, relevant outreach and gain better visibility into customer engagement, helping improve conversion and overall BDC performance.”David Steinberg, CEO and founder of Foureyes, said the partnership reflects growing dealer demand for tighter vendor collaboration. “Connecting audience insights with BDC execution helps dealers prioritize outreach more effectively while maintaining control of their data,” he said.The integration will be available to mutual customers using Foureyes Connect and Volie, with availability rolling out shortly.About VolieBased in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is an AI-enhanced BDC communication platform designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform centralizes and streamlines all inbound and outbound communications, integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and DMS systems, and delivers comprehensive reporting and real-time performance insights. By combining intelligent automation with advanced call intelligence, Volie enables dealerships to increase productivity, enhance customer experience, and optimize every interaction. Dealerships leverage Volie to manage higher call volumes, reduce agent downtime, and improve appointment conversion rates through data-driven decision-making. Volie’s mission is to empower automotive business development centers to operate more efficiently, with greater visibility and accountability - helping dealerships measure their metrics, manage performance, and drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.volie.com About FoureyesFoureyes helps dealers turn data into action. Starting with a clean, connected data foundation across dealership systems, Foureyes empowers dealerships to use that data to drive consistent execution throughout their business. The data stays dealer-owned, vendor-neutral, and works with any tools or partners. More than a CDP, Foureyes is a reset for how dealer data gets put to work. Headquartered in Oregon, Foureyes employees live in 20+ states to be closer to the communities where dealers are. Visit www.foureyes.io to learn more.

