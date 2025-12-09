Volie Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Compliance for the Third Consecutive Year

Volie — Automotive BDC Software Leader

Achieving SOC 2 compliance for the third year, Volie demonstrates ongoing dedication to industry-leading data security and system reliability.

Dealers trust Volie to protect their data. Achieving SOC 2 compliance for the third year highlights our dedication to secure, reliable BDC technology.” — Scott Davis, President

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Volie, the leading provider of automotive BDC communication software , is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit for the third consecutive year, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This milestone reinforces Volie’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure and resilient data environment for our customers.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an information security standard that validates controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.The audit was completed with the support of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body helping organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards.Johanson Group attested to Volie’s information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for software and technology providers serving the automotive industry. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private organizations of all sizes across a variety of industries.SOC 2 has rigorous requirements governing how companies handle customer data and information. Compliance ensures that established, tested, and continuously implemented organizational practices are in place to safeguard customer data.At its core, Volie is committed to providing mission-critical communication tools and secure data management for the automotive industry. Data integrity and security are foundational to how Volie empowers dealerships and BDC teams nationwide. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance for the third year in a row demonstrates Volie’s ongoing dedication to maintaining secure systems and controls organization-wide.About VolieBased in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is an AI-enhanced BDC communication platform designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform centralizes and streamlines all inbound and outbound communications, integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and DMS systems, and delivers comprehensive reporting and real-time performance insights.By combining intelligent automation with advanced call intelligence, Volie enables dealerships to increase productivity, enhance customer experience, and optimize every interaction. Dealerships leverage Volie to manage higher call volumes, reduce agent downtime, and improve appointment conversion rates through data-driven decision-making. To learn more, visit www.Volie.com ###

