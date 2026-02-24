Stream2Sea Granted U.S. Patent for WetBoost™ Mineral Sunscreen Technology

Stream2Sea’s WetBoost Technology has been granted a U.S. patent, advancing next-generation mineral sun protection that retailers and consumers trust.

BOWLING GREEN, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- the pioneer of science-backed, reef-safer sunscreen and body care, is proud to announce its Every Day Mineral Sunscreen’s WetBoost(™) Technology has been granted a U.S. patent for its water-activated formulation.Unlike many sunscreens that show reduced measured SPF following water immersion, independent laboratory testing showed Stream2Sea’s WetBoost formula demonstrated a 45% increase in measured SPF following 80 minutes of immersion. The patented technology enables a lightweight mineral sunscreen to maintain, and even enhance, protection in wet conditions, a performance level not previously achieved in the mineral suncare category.WetBoost(™) technology uses plant-based hydrophilic polymers that interact with water to form a uniform, flexible film across the skin surface. Combined with silicone-free emollients and antioxidants, the formula delivers high water resistance with a sheer, comfortable feel and minimal white cast.When developing this formula, Autumn Blum, CEO & cosmetic chemist, was attempting to create a highly water-resistant formula without the heavy feel most water sport sunscreens leave behind."As a chemist, I follow the data and this one stopped me in my tracks. Our formula actually protects better after water immersion. When the lab rechecked the results to be sure, I knew we had something groundbreaking. That’s the kind of innovation that happens when you formulate with both science and the planet in mind," said Blum.For retail partners, the patent strengthens Stream2Sea’s positioning in the fast-growing mineral and reef-safer sun care segment, while the Every Day Mineral Sunscreen offers easier application and high-performance water resistance, key attributes for beach, watersport, and outdoor specialty channels.About Stream2SeaFounded in 2015 by formulator and ocean advocate Autumn Blum, Stream2Sea creates high-performance personal care products scientifically proven safer for our bodies and blue planet. From sunscreen to shampoo, each formula is rigorously tested, USDA Biobased, and packaged responsibly. Learn more at www.stream2sea.com and follow @stream2sea.

