Stream2Sea Shampoo Bars Earn 100% USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

WAUCHULA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stream2Sea, the pioneer of science-backed, reef-safer sunscreen and body care, is proud to announce its brand new Shampoo Bars have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label, verifying that the bars contain 100% biobased content.The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program and provides verification of a product’s biobased content, made from renewable, natural ingredients, helping reduce reliance on non-renewable, petroleum-based materials. The certification provides retailers and consumers with a trusted, transparent benchmark within the industry.Stream2Sea Shampoo Bars are formulated to deliver results in a plastic-free, concentrated format, aligning performance-driven hair care with environmental responsibility. Each bar is estimated to replace two 250 mL bottles of liquid shampoo or up to 50 washes (depending on hair length and storage conditions) , offering a strong travel-friendly option for consumers.The Shampoo Bars are available in three targeted formulas, designed to meet diverse consumer needs. All are made with rice water protein, wakame seaweed, green tea and plant derived oils:- Naturally Naked Shampoo & Body Bar: A minimalist option for sensitive skin, formulated to also support hair resilience and shine, while deeply nourishing and softening skin without added fragrance.- Swim Strong Shampoo Bar: Developed for active, water-based lifestyles, formulated to fortify hair against sun, salt and chlorine exposure.- Color Protect Shampoo Bar: Designed to help reduce color fade and breakage, this formula hydrates and nourishes, while helping shield hair from heat, UV exposure and environmental stressors.For retailers, the bars offer a space-saving format that supports efficient merchandising, along with clear sustainability credentials and growing consumer demand for plastic-free, travel-ready haircare.In addition to the Shampoo Bars, Stream2Sea currently offers two other USDA Certified Biobased haircare products, the Leave-In Conditioner and Conditioning Shampoo & Bodywash, reinforcing the brand’s mission in certified, renewable and trusted personal care products.For more information and to view the full range of USDA Certified Biobased Shampoo Bars, visit Stream2Sea’s Shampoo Bar collection at https://stream2sea.com/collections/shampoo-bars About Stream2Sea: Founded in 2015 by formulator and ocean advocate Autumn Blum, Stream2Sea creates high-performance personal care products scientifically proven safer for our bodies and blue planet. From sunscreen to shampoo, each formula is rigorously tested, USDA Biobased, and packaged responsibly. Learn more at www.stream2sea.com and follow @stream2sea.

