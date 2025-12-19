Stream2Sea is Giving More to the Ocean this Holiday Season

Founder, Autumn Blum. The non profits participating in Stream2Sea's give-back program.

Give back with Stream2Sea, the reef-safer suncare brand partnering with organizations that further its mission of protecting our oceans.

WAUCHULA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stream2Sea, the pioneer of science-backed, reef-safer sunscreen and body care, is proud to announce its holiday donation campaign supporting ocean conservation and marine protection organizations.Now through December 25, Stream2Sea will donate 20% of every online order to a non-profit organization selected by the customer at checkout.Customers will see a pop-up with a dropdown menu asking them to select which organization they would like to support at no cost to them, as Stream2Sea is covering all donations.Customers have the choice between 21 non-profits: Reef Renewal USA, Protect Our Future Cayman, Headwaters Science, Dolphin Communication Project, Island Green Living, Grateful Divers Worldwide, Blue Urban Project, Angles for Conservation, TIRN (Turtle Island Restoration Network), Sharks4Kids, Ocean Strike Team, Blue Scholars, Chapman School of Seamanship, Friends of Our Florida Reefs, Reef Relief, SOAR (Sustainable Ocean and Reefs), Reef Check, Run4Sharks, EPIC, SCUBAQueen USA, and Ocean Rescue Alliance International.These organizations are dedicated to reef conservation, ocean sustainability, marine wildlife protection, and educating the next generation of ocean advocates.Stream2Sea aims to make holiday shopping more meaningful this season, empowering customers to support further conservation efforts while continuing to provide products that are as safe as possible for both people and the planet.About Stream2Sea: Founded in 2015 by formulator and ocean advocate Autumn Blum, Stream2Sea creates high-performance personal care products scientifically proven safer for our bodies and blue planet. From sunscreen to shampoo, each formula is rigorously tested, USDA Biobased, and packaged responsibly. Learn more at www.stream2sea.com and follow @stream2sea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.