Insigniam Expands Consulting Team as Client Demand Accelerates in 2026

Insigniam expands its consulting team, welcoming four consultants with deep experience in enterprise transformation and change initiatives.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As leaders face rising pressure to deliver results while navigating complexity, Insigniam , an Elixirr company and global consulting firm that partners with executives to deliver on the C-Suite agenda and achieve breakthrough results, is expanding its team with consultants who have led enterprise transformation and change initiatives across healthcare, financial services, and the public and nonprofit sectors. Insigniam is pleased to announce the addition of four consultants to its global team: JulieAnn Weber, Diana Fernholz, Natasha Ellis, and William Kelly.JulieAnn WeberRejoining Insigniam, Julie previously served as a consultant from 2014 to 2018, partnering with Fortune 500 executives to deliver breakthrough results in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. She brings more than two decades of experience at Johnson & Johnson, where she most recently held an enterprise role and partnered with R&D, quality, and supply chain leaders to scale customer experience programs that generated several hundred million dollars and led a global change initiative that engaged more than 30,000 employees.Diana FernholzDiana has over a decade of experience leading organizational change, learning strategy, and stakeholder engagement across government, nonprofit, and philanthropic organizations. She brings deep expertise in designing and delivering human-centered transformation initiatives that align people, processes, and systems to improve performance and enable sustainable change. Diana has led the design and facilitation of a variety of remote learning experiences and serves as a trusted advisor and coach.Natasha EllisKnown for her ability to synthesize complex data, stakeholder input, and business dynamics into clear, actionable insight, Natasha helps clients turn ambiguity into momentum. She brings a sharp understanding of how leadership teams, operating models, and cross-functional systems must align if organizations are to deliver business results in today’s technology-driven environment. Before Insigniam, Natasha worked as a business analyst at a global strategy execution firm, partnering directly with senior executive teams at companies including Google, Airbnb, and Salesforce.William KellyWith a data-driven, execution-focused approach to enterprise performance, William’s work centers on enabling clients to make better strategic and operating decisions through rigorous benchmarking, performance insights, and disciplined resource allocation. Before joining Insigniam, he partnered closely with executive teams on strategic planning, post-acquisition integration, and technology spend optimization.“As Insigniam grows in 2026, clients will benefit from even greater depth on our consulting team,” said Tracy D. Holloman, Insigniam consultant accountable for talent acquisition. “JulieAnn, Diana, Natasha, and William have supported executives through major transformations, from enterprise change initiatives to data-driven performance work, strengthening our ability to deliver measurable results.”About Insigniam, an Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over four decades ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.Elixirr is a portfolio of founder-led companies, each renowned for innovation in its field. Together, we operate as one integrated firm, combining actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital and AI with a powerful human dimension that drives adoption, so change translates into sustainable results.

