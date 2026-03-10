Insigniam Consultant Mo Bofu Appointed to BCS Committee to Advance AI Adoption and Business Impact

Insigniam, an Elixirr company, is pleased to announce that Mo Bofu has joined the committee of the British Computer Society’s Digital Divide Specialist Group.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations accelerate their use of artificial intelligence, many are finding that adoption stalls when intent is unclear and a shared language for execution is missing. Insigniam , an Elixirr company and global consulting firm that partners with executives to deliver on the C-suite agenda and achieve breakthrough results, is pleased to announce that Mo Bofu has joined the committee of the British Computer Society’s Digital Divide Specialist Group.Mo Bofu is an Insigniam management consultant with more than a decade of experience leading enterprise transformation across financial services, telecommunications, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods. A trusted advisor to senior executives and their teams, she has delivered digital platform implementation, operating model redesign, and large-scale transformation initiatives in more than 26 countries.In this role, Mo will contribute leadership in AI Adoption and Performance to help the BCS Digital Divide Specialist Group define and advance digital capability through lasting use, trust, and measurable results. Her work will focus on closing the gap between learning about AI and using it to create value, so AI adoption becomes embedded in everyday operations rather than remaining a pilot or experiment.The British Computer Society is the UK professional body dedicated to advancing computing for the benefit of society. Through its Digital Divide Specialist Group, BCS works to address inequities in access, participation, and meaningful use of digital technologies.“This appointment reinforces Insigniam’s commitment to driving AI adoption that drives real business impact,” said Mo Bofu, Insigniam consultant. “I’m honored to bring our execution-focused lens to BCS’s work to close the digital divide in ways that create lasting value.”About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over four decades ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.Elixirr is a portfolio of founder-led companies, each renowned for innovation in its field. Together, we operate as one integrated firm, combining actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital and AI with a powerful human dimension that drives adoption, so change translates into sustainable results.

