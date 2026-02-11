Insigniam Recognized in Vault Consulting Rankings as a Top 50 Firm in North America

Insigniam, an Elixirr company, has been named to the Vault Consulting 50 North America list, earning a top-three ranking for formal training.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , an Elixirr company, has been named to the Vault Consulting 50 North America list , earning a top-three ranking for formal training and reinforcing the firm’s ability to develop exceptional talent and deliver measurable client impact. Insigniam is a leading global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation.“Our Insigniam colleagues say that Insigniam is a great place to work—over and over, year after year. Each one of us can see the straight line from our consulting to measurable client value. We invest heavily in developing our colleagues throughout their careers, and no two days are the same. Almost all of our colleagues are building wealth through their Elixirr shares and options,” says Nathan Owen Rosenberg, Insigniam founder and Elixirr partner. “If you want a fulfilling and satisfying career in management consulting, doing work that has measurable and lasting impact and value for clients, Insigniam is your home.”The Vault Consulting 50 rankings are based on the following weighted formula: 30 percent prestige; 15 percent firm culture; 15 percent employee satisfaction; 10 percent compensation; 10 percent work-life balance; 10 percent level of challenge; 5 percent business outlook; and 5 percent promotion policies. The survey is conducted annually and is only open to consultants who are currently employed at reputable firms in the industry.For a comprehensive overview of Insigniam’s placement on the Vault Consulting 50 list, please visit Vault’s official release.About Insigniam, an Elixirr companyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over four decades ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.Elixirr is a portfolio of founder-led companies, each renowned for innovation in its field. Together, we operate as one integrated firm, combining actionable market insight, strategy, data and analytics, digital and AI with a powerful human dimension that drives adoption, so change translates into sustainable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.