Harvest Snaps Now Available for School Foodservice

Calbee America's Harvest Snaps Harvest Snaps Baked Veggie Snacks, Lightly Salted (single serve bags)

Real-Veggie Snack Made with Green Peas as the #1 Ingredient Exceeds USDA Smart Snack Standards

Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Baked Veggie Snacks deliver nutrition from whole green peas in a tasty, crunchy format designed to help students stay energized and engaged throughout the day.” — Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc.

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calbee’s Harvest Snaps is bringing its real-veggie philosophy to school foodservice programs with single-serve bags of the brand’s bestselling Lightly Salted Baked Veggie Snacks . Made with farm-picked green peas as the first ingredient and free of artificial flavors and preservatives, the crunchy snacks pair wholesome nutrition with student-friendly flavor and texture.Surpassing USDA Smart Snack Standards, each 1oz package delivers 5g of whole-food protein, 4g of fiber, and more than 50% of whole grains by weight per serving. There are no saturated or trans fats, only 75mg of sodium, and total sugars account for just 6% of total carbohydrates. Plus, for each 130-calorie serving, total fat contributes only 5.6% of calories. Shaped like a playful pea pod and thoughtfully crafted to satisfy hunger and sustain stable energy levels, the crisps are well-suited for cafeterias, vending machines, and after-school programs. They’re also certified gluten free, vegetarian friendly, and free from common allergens, including wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs – supporting inclusive menu planning across diverse school populations.“We’re in a unique position to help schools bring real vegetables into everyday meals and snacks,” said Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc. “Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Baked Veggie Snacks deliver nutrition from whole green peas in a tasty, crunchy format designed to help students stay energized and engaged throughout the day, while supporting their growth and healthy development.”Available in a 36ct or 132ct box of single-serve bags, Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Baked Veggie Snacks can be ordered directly through the company. For additional information, please contact Karen Bradley, director of sales, at kbradley@calbeeamerica.com.About Calbee America, Inc.A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature’s gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from real veggies that deliver protein and fiber or nutrient-dense fruit as the #1 ingredient. In addition, the company’s Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle of mainstream markets. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.