BenaVest Broadens Agent Training and Compliance Support Nationwide

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest announced the expansion of its insurance agent training programs, providing education, compliance guidance, and webinar-based learning opportunities for professionals working across health and ancillary insurance markets.The expanded training ecosystem includes onboarding support, compliance education, enrollment-focused webinars, and sales development sessions designed to assist agents in daily client interactions and application processes.Training Programs Focused on Insurance Agent EducationBenaVest’s training initiatives are structured to support both new and experienced insurance agents by offering practical education applicable to enrollment workflows, client consultations, and insurance sales operations.Training topics include:– ACA Marketplace certification guidance and enrollment best practices– Compliance education addressing consent requirements, eligibility verification, and documentation standards– Ancillary insurance training, including dental, vision, life, and supplemental products– Enrollment platform and technology walkthroughs– Income qualification and subsidy education for ACA applications– Client retention and re-enrollment strategies for ongoing policy management– Needs assessment and coverage recommendation guidance– Record-keeping and audit preparedness practicesLive Webinars and On-Demand Agent TrainingAgents contracted with BenaVest have access to scheduled live training webinars, recorded sessions, and educational resources supporting continuous professional development.Training sessions may include interactive question-and-answer opportunities, enrollment scenario discussions, and process guidance related to insurance compliance and application accuracy.Compliance Education and Documentation PracticesBenaVest also delivers compliance-focused education, including its Compliance Olympics training initiative, which addresses marketing compliance considerations, eligibility documentation requirements, data protection practices, and proper application assistance standards.These educational sessions are intended to help insurance agents better understand regulatory expectations and documentation procedures.Supporting Independent and Remote Insurance AgentsThe training programs are structured to support independent agents, remote professionals, and agency-based teams by providing access to marketing guidance, enrollment tools, and mentorship resources.The integration of education and technology resources is designed to assist agents with workflow organization, client communication, and multi-product enrollment processes.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance agency providing insurance agent training, compliance education, and enrollment support resources across health and ancillary insurance markets. The organization focuses on supporting insurance professionals through education, technology access, and ongoing professional development opportunities.Agent InformationInsurance agents interested in learning more about training programs, contracting opportunities, and upcoming webinars may request additional information using the links below:Request contracting and training access: https://benavest.formtitan.com/ftproject/ Explore agent education resources: https://www.insureuniversity.com/

