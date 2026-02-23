Saskatchewan Strengthens Relationship With Brazil

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2026

Today, a delegation from Saskatchewan left for a trade and investment mission to Brazil. The mission is being led by Minister of Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding and will focus on increasing trade opportunities and furthering established partnerships with the state of Goias.

"Brazil represents enormous opportunity for Saskatchewan," Kaeding said. "Not only are they a significant trading partner, but they are also a gateway market to the rest of South America and the Andean region, where we have seen incredible trade growth recently. I look forward to strengthening ties with officials and stakeholders in Brazil, especially in the areas of fertilizers and agriculture."

Brazil is Saskatchewan's fourth largest export market. In 2024, exports to Brazil totaled $1.1 billion. In the first nine months of 2025, one of the top destinations for Saskatchewan products in South America was Brazil, where exports totaled $1.3 billion dollars, primarily in potash. Also in 2024, exports to the Andean region increased by 45 per cent. The Andean region includes Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

The mission is supported by Saskatchewan's trade and investment office in Mexico. They are part of the province's network of nine international offices that facilitate trade and investment opportunities all over the globe. In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which has since climbed to nearly $50 billion per year on average over the past 3 years.

The mission will leave February 22, 2026 and return on the 28th.

