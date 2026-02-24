Klika Tech Launches VELOCITY: Value-Engineered Lifecycle for Optimized Corporate AI™

An AI Ops Program Built to Protect Enterprise AI Investment

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech today announced the launch of VELOCITY: Value-Engineered Lifecycle for Optimized Corporate AI™, a structured AI Ops program designed to move enterprises beyond pilots and deliver production AI that performs in real workflows at scale.Across industries AI has proven its potential, but many enterprise investments still fail before they can create sustained business impact. These failures have been found to originate from organizations underestimating the importance of up-front operational effort required to make AI reliable at scale.VELOCITY is designed to protect these investments by addressing AI Ops and infrastructure early, in Phase II, and then sustaining this functionality with Managed AI Operations in Phase V. It connects strategy, platform readiness, engineering, and operations into one end-to-end lifecycle, so that organizations can expand AI into their long-term business strategy.“VELOCITY creates a Golden Link by delivering foundational AI Ops infrastructure early in Phase II and pairing it with Managed AI Operations in Phase V. By shifting left and addressing the core needs of AI success early, rather than solely focusing on model outputs, organizations are able to deploy AI at greater scale and with an infinite number of ROI driving models,” said Michael Klimaszewski, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Klika Tech.What VELOCITY DeliversVELOCITY is delivered in 16 months, with 5 phases, and just 1 contract, providing a clear path from planning to production and sustained operations:1. Organizational AI Value & Strategy AlignmentPhase I delivers an investment-ready blueprint baselining your capabilities, quantifying ROI-driven wins, and aligning leadership around a prioritized implementation roadmap.2. AI Ops: Data, Cloud, & Infrastructure ReadinessPhase II transitions you from strategy to a hardened technical foundation, delivering production-ready pipelines, rigorous security controls, and a centralized MLOps infrastructure for sustainable, governed AI.3. AI Engineering & Model ImplementationPhase III delivers operational impact by deploying three production AI use cases into existing workflows, complete with KPI dashboards and real-time monitoring to validate measurable business value.4. Stabilization, Enablement, & ValidationPhase IV ensures operational excellence by validating SLAs and observability, formalizing governance workflows, and providing the finalized runbooks for a seamless production handoff.5. Managed AI OperationsPhase V delivers secure, cost-effective AI operations with continuous performance monitoring, SLA-driven management, and regular executive reporting to ensure long-term ROI.Designed for Enterprises That Need AI to Perform in the Real WorldVELOCITY is intended for organizations that see clear value in AI but need a safer, faster, more operational approach to implementation. The program is structured to reduce execution risk, accelerate time to value, and maintain performance after deployment.To discuss your VELOCITY launch, visit https://klikavelocitylaunch.com/ About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) programs, Cloud computing modernizations and migrations, Internet of Things (IoT) design solutions, and embedded creations.Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, USA, with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, we focus on smart hospitality platforms, connected healthcare devices, smart industrial manufacturing, asset tracking, mobility, and SDV automotive solutions. We are an AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner with multiple AWS Competencies and Service validations. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn , visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

