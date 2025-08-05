KLIKA TECH NAMED A FINALIST IN CRN’S INAUGURAL BEST OF THE CHANNEL AWARDS

Klika Tech Wins Best AI Solution Provider 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader, has been awarded Best AI Solution Provider in the first ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The award acknowledges Klika Tech’s dedication to channel innovation and excellence and ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge Cloud, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded systems solutions to clients around the world.This is the first annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards honoring the individual leaders, teams, and companies setting an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners will be announced at the Best of the Channel Awards Gala in Atlanta on Oct. 14, immediately following The Channel Company’s XChange Best of Breed Conference.Klika Tech’s finalist submission featured GLUCOSE, an Agentic AI-powered platform developed by 5.Y in collaboration with Klika Tech. GLUCOSE is an intuitive and reliable conversational Agentic AI platform designed for brands to enhance, introduce, explain, demonstrate, and personalize product-specific features and experiences to users and buyers, autonomously. Built for scale, it powers 24/7 product engagement and personalized support across popular messaging platforms and smart environments, eliminating friction in both consumer and industrial user journeys.“This award reinforces the value of investing in forward-looking partnerships and practical AI innovation,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “We’re proud to be recognized for our role in helping bring Agentic AI to market in ways that drive measurable business outcomes for our partners and clients.”“GLUCOSE isn’t just another AI tool, it’s a fully autonomous Agentic AI platform that thinks, adapts, and acts on behalf of your brand,” said Vasily Malanin, Co-Founder of 5.Y. “It delivers context-aware experiences at scale, no scripts, no hand-holding, just true autonomy. This recognition reinforces what we’ve always known: businesses need AI that meets users where they are. We're proud to partner with Klika Tech to bring a reliable, enterprise-grade solution to market.”"We are excited to spotlight the finalists of the first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards, representing the channel’s guiding lights for innovation, partnership, and impact,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company. “These leaders, teams, and companies represent the best of what’s possible—from future-focused strategies and bold leadership to a deep commitment to channel-driven success. We are proud to highlight how their achievements and dedication drive the channel forward.”The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Award finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/best-of-the-channel-awards.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, Government Consulting, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.