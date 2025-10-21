Klika Tech Recognized with Three Global Awards for Cloud, IoT, and Smart Logistics Excellence

Klika Tech awarded Best IoT & Cloud Technology Consultancy, Most Trusted Smart Logistics & Warehouse Innovation Provider & Best Cloud Transformation Consultancy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech, a global technology solutions and consulting leader, has been awarded Best IoT & Cloud Technology Consultancy, Most Trusted Smart Logistics & Warehouse Innovation Provider and Best Cloud Transformation Consultancy by the 2025 Corporate Excellence Awards. These awards, hosted by Corporate Vision Magazine, acknowledge Klika Tech’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge Cloud, IoT, AI/ML, and embedded systems solutions to clients around the world.Now in its 8th year, the Corporate Excellence Awards celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation, business growth, and dedication to client service. Klika Tech’s inclusion highlights its leadership in creating transformative solutions that help businesses evolve in an increasingly digital world.Klika Tech was recognized with the Best IoT & Cloud Consultancy Award for its collaboration with 5.Y on GLUCOSE , a fully autonomous Agentic AI platform redefining customer engagement. Built on IoT, AI, and AWS Cloud, GLUCOSE empowers enterprises to deliver personalized and contextual brand and product experiences, enabling captive users to engage naturally via intuitive voice, image, and text interactions, while capturing first-party insights and streamlining support into one autonomous, always-on fully autonomous AI layer.“Our vision with GLUCOSE Agentic AI has always been to unlock autonomous customer engagement, delivering contextual brand and product experiences across complex industries and categories,” said Christophe Bacon, Co-Founder of 5.Y. “With Klika Tech, that vision is now being realized across smart and traditional devices; reliably, cost-effectively, and at scale. This award affirms the real value we’re creating for enterprises.”Klika Tech was awarded with the Most Trusted Smart Logistics & Warehouse Innovation Provider in the Logistics Warehouse & Supply Chain Awards 2025 for its collaboration with aicas on a next-generation smart warehousing solution . The project combines automation with intelligent warehouse data security and the establishment of a perpetual chain of trust through device hardening, secure communication, and continuous monitoring. By unifying real-time data visibility with robust security, the solution enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and strengthens resilience across modern logistics environments.“This recognition reflects the strength of our collaboration with Klika Tech and our partners,” said Johannes M. Biermann, President and COO of aicas. “Together, we’ve developed a smart warehousing solution that enables us to optimize operations and establish a perpetual chain of trust—helping protect against technical disruptions and cyber threats while delivering real business value to logistics companies worldwide.”Klika Tech was honored with the Future of Better Business Award for Best Cloud Transformation Consultancy 2025 by Corporate Vision for its leadership in delivering secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud solutions that help enterprises modernize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Leveraging AWS, IoT, and AI/ML, Klika Tech designs and implements cloud-native platforms that reduce downtime, improve visibility, and enable businesses to scale with confidence. This award underscores Klika Tech’s commitment to building transformative solutions that drive efficiency and innovation across industries.“These awards validate our focus on building connected solutions that scale,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “We’re proud to be recognized for helping our customers harness IoT and cloud technologies to drive real business value.”The Corporate Excellence Awards are the result of an in-depth internal research and analysis process conducted by Corporate Vision’s research team, identifying companies that have made significant strides in their industries and contributed to advancing technology solutions on a global scale.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, Government Consulting, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

