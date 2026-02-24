Tradier Expands TradingView Integration to Include Options Trading

Tradier tradier tradier

Tradier, a leading online brokerage committed to innovation and empowering traders, has expanded its connection with TradingView to include options trading.

We have a commitment to making options trading smarter, simpler, and more accessible” — Dan Raju, CEO founder of Tradier.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradier , a US-based brokerage committed to innovation, transparency, and empowering traders, has expanded its connection with TradingView to include options trading. Now, traders can analyze, build, and execute options strategies directly from their TradingView charts without leaving the platform.“The goal of Tradier, is to create better trading options for options trading,” said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. “This Tradingview Tradier integration gives traders the tools and flexibility to execute their strategies quickly and efficiently, all within a platform they already use daily. Tradier is built to empower traders with fast execution, transparent pricing, and the freedom to trade how they want.”Since joining the TradingView ecosystem in 2022, Tradier has focused on providing a seamless brokerage experience that goes beyond order execution. With this update, traders gain:• Direct options trading in TradingView charts for seamless workflow• Fast, reliable execution paired with flexible pricing, including flat-fee and commission-free on equity options for eligible monthly subscribers.• Extended-hours access to SPX, XSP, and VIX contracts• Options trading including spreads inside IRA accounts, giving investors more flexibility for retirement planning“Tradier isn’t just a broker,” added Raju. “We’re a partner for traders, offering advanced technology, regulatory transparency, and tools that help them stay ahead in fast-moving markets. This update to our TradingView integration reflects our commitment to making options trading smarter, simpler, and more accessible.”Traders can get started by opening the TradingView trading panel, selecting Tradier, and signing in. New users can open an account on Tradier’s website, while existing clients can apply to enable options trading. With Tradier you can trade unlimited for free with our low price subscription modelsAbout TradierFounded in 2012, Tradier is regulated by FINRA and SIPC, and NFA/CFTC for futures. Tradier is a US-based brokerage and fintech platform providing advanced trading solutions for stocks, ETFs, options, and futures. Known for its focus on innovation, transparency, and trader empowerment, Tradier equips traders with the tools, technology, and flexibility they need to execute smarter strategies and achieve their goals

trade with Tradier web platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.