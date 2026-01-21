Tradier invites educators and market leaders to partner and expand retail investor education

Tradier education Tradier education

Tradier, a leading multi-asset broker-dealer and home to one of the largest educational ecosystems in the United States, is expanding its network of educators,

An investor supported by the right education becomes a more confident and well-rounded trader,” — Dan Raju, CEO founder of Tradier.

CHARLOTTE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradier , a leading multi-asset broker-dealer and home to one of the largest educational ecosystems in the United States, is expanding its network of educators, trading platforms, and content providers.Tradier is pleased to announce an open invitation to instructors, educators, and market leaders who are passionate about teaching and coaching retail investors. This initiative aims to help investors better understand the markets and confidently navigate their complexities.Educators who partner with Tradier gain access to a wide range of resources designed to support their growth and success. The Tradier Hub offers a robust, live-streaming educational platform with shows running throughout the week. Tradier also hosts Options Summits, which provide an ideal opportunity to engage audiences, build credibility, and grow a following. In addition, Tradier’s marketing operations help educators reach a broad and diverse audience.This opportunity is ideal for educators who believe they can deliver value, build trust with investors, and help them gain a competitive edge in the markets.To explore partnership opportunities, please contact sales@tradier.com. Or visit https://tradier.com/businesses/educators “An investor supported by the right education becomes a more confident and well-rounded trader,” said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. “At Tradier, we aim to provide not only powerful technical platforms but also high-quality educational content for retail investors. We look forward to growing our educational network by partnering with the best market leaders.”About Tradier Brokerage Inc.Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. Tradier offers a retail trading platform for investors to trade from. The tradier Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice — at simple and competitive prices.About Tradier, Inc.Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low cost trading and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empowers third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.The Tradier solution features REST-based and Streaming APIs, and turnkey tools that deliver speed, choice and simplicity – all on a secure platform.

