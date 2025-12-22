AI Edge: Tradier Launches MCP Server for LLM-Powered Trading and agentic AI Development

Tradier API MCP Server tradier TRADIER API MCP Dan Raju

Tradier, a leading financial services platform for active traders and developers, today announced the launch of its MCP Server.

“With the Tradier MCP Server, developers can plug their trading logic and agents directly into their LLMs and begin building immediately without infrastructure overhead.” said Dan Raju, CEO.” — Dan Raju, CEO founder of Tradier.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradier , a leading financial services platform for active traders and developers, today announced the launch of its MCP Server, a fully hosted, production-ready solution that allows zero trust development and accelerate developers to ability to connect large language models (LLMs) directly to the Tradier trading API to build agents.The Tradier MCP Server enables developers to use AI tools to write code, build trading bots, analyze market data, and construct and submit trades using Tradier’s brokerage and futures infrastructure. By eliminating the need to manage local servers or custom environments, the MCP Server simplifies the development and deployment of LLM-powered trading applications.“AI-driven development is reshaping how trading tools are built,” said Dan Raju, CEO. “With the Tradier MCP Server, developers can plug their trading logic and agents directly into their LLMs and begin building immediately without infrastructure overhead.”Fully Hosted MCP Server Built for DevelopersUnlike other MCP implementations that require developers to host and maintain their own servers, the Tradier MCP Server is fully hosted and production-ready. Developers authenticate once using a personal API token and gain instant access to Tradier’s full API ecosystem.Available capabilities include:Real-time market dataOptions chainsOrder placementAccount and balance dataWatchlistsPaper tradingAll standard Tradier API endpointsThis approach allows developers to rapidly prototype, test, and deploy AI-powered trading tools.Seamless Integration with Leading LLM ToolsThe Tradier MCP Server works with popular LLM environments including Claude, Cursor, and Gemini, with additional integrations planned. Developers can trade directly from their IDE while leveraging AI-assisted workflows across modern development tools.Getting Started with Tradier MCPDevelopers can create an account and start building in minutes. Tradier is also offering two free months of Tradier Pro, providing access to unlimited, commission-free trades through its API.Sign up and generate a personal API token: https://auth.tradier.com/signup View MCP documentation: https://docs.tradier.com/docs/tradier-mcp#/ About Tradier, Inc.Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low cost trading and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empowers third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.The Tradier solution features REST-based and Streaming APIs, and turnkey tools that deliver speed, choice and simplicity – all on a secure platform.Disclaimer:Information generated by our MCP(Model Context Protocol) Server and connected AI agents are for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended to provide investment advice, recommendations, or personalized guidance based on an individual’s financial circumstances. Please conduct your own due diligence before making any decisions. All third-party AI agents operate independently and are not liable for one another.Use of these systems is at your own risk.Third-party trading platforms, Large Language Model, or services ("Third-Party Platform") to execute trades, manage accounts, or access market data involves significant risks. By using such a platform, you acknowledge and accept the risks described below. You are solely responsible for all trading decisions and any losses incurred as a result of using a Third-Party Platform, and understand that service interruptions, errors, or limitations may occur while using such platforms.Tradier and its subsidiaries are not affiliated with and do not endorse any third-party platforms, methodologies, newsletters or similar services which are not solely produced by Tradier. Systems response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions and system performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Use of these systems is at your own risk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.