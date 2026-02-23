MPD Makes Arrest in Armed Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an armed burglary of an occupied residence.

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the victims were in the bedroom of a residence in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast, when the suspect forcibly entered the home. The suspect demanded money from the victims, struck the first victim in the face with a handgun, and slapped the second victim. The suspect then fled with the first victim’s cell phone.

On Friday, February 20, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 33-year-old Qualon Price, of no fixed address. Price was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Burglary I while Armed, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

CCN: 26017276

