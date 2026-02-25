Rocket Alumni Solutions Celebrates Virginia Tech Athletic Fund’s Record-Setting $20 Million Gift

Virginia Tech

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions celebrates a historic milestone for Virginia Tech Athletics: a $20 million donation, the largest single gift in Hokie athletics history, announced in December.Directed toward scholarships, facilities, and competitive resources, the contribution marks a defining chapter for Virginia Tech athletics and highlights the strength and generosity of its donor community."This record-setting gift demonstrates the incredible impact that alumni and supporters have on the future of Hokie athletics," said Maddy Holobinko, Director of Marketing, Rocket Alumni Solutions. "We are proud to provide the digital tools that make these achievements visible, lasting, and inspiring for the entire Hokie community."Through its partnership with the Virginia Tech Athletic Fund, Rocket Alumni Solutions provides an interactive digital recognition platform that:-Showcases major gifts and honors supporters-Centralizes stories that define Hokie athletics-Enables fans, alumni, and donors to explore historic achievements and the generosity fueling long-term program excellenceAs college athletics continues to evolve, donor engagement and institutional storytelling remain critical for sustained success. Rocket Alumni Solutions works alongside fundraising organizations to ensure transformational contributions — including record-setting donations like Virginia Tech’s $20 million gift — are permanently recognized and accessible to the broader community.The donation represents a powerful example of how alumni and supporters shape the future of collegiate athletics. Rocket Alumni Solutions is proud to provide the digital infrastructure that helps preserve these moments and celebrate the individuals behind them.About Rocket Alumni Solutions:Rocket Alumni Solutions partners with more than 1,000 organizations, including leading universities such as Northeastern, Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech. Through customizable, interactive platforms, Rocket helps schools celebrate their community’s legacy, preserve athlete achievements, and create meaningful connections among alumni, supporters, and students.

