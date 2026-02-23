Berlin Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2
CASE#: 26A3001363
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katie Finn
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 at approximately 5:05 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Road, Waitsfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2
ACCUSED: Travis D. Green
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/20/2026, at approximately 5:05 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 45-year-old Travis D. Green had violated an abuse prevention order (APO). Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded and determined that Green had violated two conditions of the APO. On 02/22/2026, Green turned himself into the Berlin Barracks, where he was arrested for the above violations and processed. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 02/23/2026, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
