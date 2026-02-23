Berlin Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3001363

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katie Finn

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 at approximately 5:05 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Road, Waitsfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2

ACCUSED: Travis D. Green

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/20/2026, at approximately 5:05 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that 45-year-old Travis D. Green had violated an abuse prevention order (APO). Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded and determined that Green had violated two conditions of the APO. On 02/22/2026, Green turned himself into the Berlin Barracks, where he was arrested for the above violations and processed. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 02/23/2026, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.