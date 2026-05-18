E-Technologies Lab Introduces Low-Profile LiFePO4 Battery for Club Car DS Golf Carts

LiFePO4 Club Car DS Battery LiFePO4 Club Car DS Battery

Florida's E-Technologies Lab Solves the Clearance Issue with Club Car DS Models. The New Low-Profile Golf Cart Battery E-TECH-52-105-DS Is Only 7 Inches High

Only E-Technologies Lab Offers Free Installation of Our Advanced E-TECH Series Golf Cart Battery Kit” — Ron "Warp Factor II" Adamowicz

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Technologies Lab Inc., Florida's leading golf cart lithium manufacturer, has solved the clearance issues with Club Car DS models seeking to convert to lithium batteries. The low-profile LiFePO4 DS battery only sits 7 inches high, perfect for Club Car DS models and other golf carts with height clearance issues. Many Club Car DS owners know the challenge of installing a lithium battery pack in a DS model because of the frame design and height limitations. The low-profile design of this advanced battery allows a perfect fit under the seat. E-TECH Series batteries are hand-built in Venice, FL, by master technicians from the E-Technologies Lab Team. Each golf cart lithium battery kit includes free installation in Florida for a limited time.

About E-Technologies Lab Inc:

Founded in Venice, FL, by the Adamowicz and Engelhorn families, E-Technologies is Florida’s first electric motorsports manufacturer.

Company Website:

https://e-technologieslab.com/

Media Contact:

Nick Engelhorn

Matt Engelhorn

E-Technologies Lab Inc.

https://e-technologieslab.com/contacts/

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