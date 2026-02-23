Arc Educates Expands Access to Proven Career-Ready Certificate Programs for Students with Disabilities Nationwide

The Animal Care Certification program prepares students for success through a blend of classroom learning and real-world externship experiences (Courtesy - Arc Broward) In the Entry-Level Culinary Arts Certificate program, participants learn job-ready skills (Courtesy - Arc Broward)

Turnkey, accredited career training programs empower students with disabilities, help organizations expand inclusive workforce pathways with confidence

We are excited to bring these proven certificate programs to education institutions and organizations who want to invest in inclusive, results-driven career training for students with disabilities” — Dr. Jennifer Saint Louis, Arc Broward vice president for workforce services

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding on its proven success with providing pathways to meaningful careers for adults with disabilities, Arc Broward announced the launch of its turnkey, nationally accredited career training program curriculum, available now through Arc Educates to organizations and agencies across the country that seek to empower students with disabilities to develop real-world skills, earn industry-recognized certifications and confidently enter the workforce.“The launch of our curriculum licensing program represents an exciting new step forward for Arc Educates as we open the door for students with disabilities nationwide to experience success in realizing meaningful careers,” said Dr. Jennifer Saint Louis, Arc Broward vice president for workforce services. “We are excited to bring these proven certificate programs to education institutions and organizations across the country who want to invest in inclusive, results-driven career training for students with disabilities.”For a fee, educational institutions and service providers can license Arc Educates’ industry-recognized programs in Animal Care, Entry-Level Culinary Arts, Material Handling and, coming soon, Healthcare Operations, each designed to build job-ready skills, boost employability and prepare students for success through a blend of classroom learning and real-world externship experiences.These short-term, flexible programs ranging from 12 to 16 weeks can be licensed individually or bundled to meet the unique needs of partner organizations seeking turnkey solutions to expand their educational services.The curriculum framework was developed in consideration of ACCET and CARF accreditation standards. Accreditation is granted solely by the accrediting body upon completion of its independent review process.In addition to the comprehensive curriculum, which includes instructor guides, lesson plans, externship checklists, quizzes, student guides and practical skill assessments, organizations will receive access to dedicated consultation services to support successful implementation. An Arc Educates team of experts provide guidance on curriculum delivery, building employer partnerships, supporting employment pathways, exploring accreditation opportunities and integrating social enterprise strategies.“With this added layer of support, we are ensuring that our licensing partners can maximize the impact of these programs within their own service models,” said Saint Louis.Since 2003, Arc Educates has been transforming lives through high-quality career education specifically designed for students with disabilities, blending hands-on programs and classroom instruction with real-world externship experiences to build both practical skills and professional confidence.Program administrators interested in learning more can visit arcbroward.com/educates/curriculum-programs-for-students-with-disabilities/ , or call (954) 746-9400.###About Arc BrowardIn 2026, Arc Broward proudly celebrates 70 years as a leading provider of services that empower individuals with disabilities and their families to thrive. Today, Arc Broward is focused on opening doors, creating pathways and expanding opportunities through 24 programs at 16 locations across Broward County, serving individuals with disabilities from preschool children to adults and seniors. Its two social enterprises, Arc Educates and Arc Culinary, help people with disabilities and various employment barriers gain education, experience and employment. For more information about Arc Broward, visit arcbroward.com or call 954-746-9400.

