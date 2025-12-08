Cumulative Life Adversity May Predict Severity of Early Alcohol Abstinence Symptoms and Clinical Outcomes

Courtesy of Albizu University

A new study by expert mental health academics from Albizu University, Yale, and Indiana University, is released ahead of the holidays

Understanding a patient’s cumulative adversity may help clinicians identify those at greater risk of experiencing more severe early abstinence symptoms and tailor care accordingly” — Dr. Scott M. Hyman - Professor of Clinical Psychology at Albizu University

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new joint study, led by mental health academics from Albizu University, Indiana University, and Yale University and published in Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research, suggests that people in treatment for alcohol dependence may experience more severe early-abstinence symptoms if they have lived through significant “cumulative adversity,” which refers to the total impact of difficult and traumatic experiences over a lifetime. According to the study titled, “ Early alcohol abstinence symptoms and the role of cumulative adversity ,” this long-term stress is associated with several health issues, including substance use disorders, and may influence craving and relapse during early recovery. Findings also suggest that early abstinence often brings changes in mood, anxiety, sleep and other physical symptoms, but these symptoms, and their role in treatment, are not as well understood as acute withdrawal.“It was an honor to collaborate with colleagues from these prestigious institutions and delve deeper into this subject,” said licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Scott M. Hyman, a professor of Clinical Psychology at Albizu University and co-author of the study. “Our findings suggest that understanding a patient’s cumulative adversity may help clinicians identify those at greater risk of experiencing more severe early abstinence symptoms and tailor care accordingly.”During the study, 34 people in inpatient alcohol treatment were compared with 38 light social drinkers. Alcohol patients were classified with either high or low cumulative adversity while researchers monitored cravings, withdrawal symptoms, mood and cardiovascular measures during the first three to four weeks of abstinence to see how adversity shaped their experience.Upon starting treatment, patients in the high-adversity group reported an average of 15.2 traumatic life events, which is more than twice the number reported by low-adversity patients (6.1) and controls (5.3). Patients with higher adversity experienced stronger abstinence-related symptoms across most measures as they reported more anger, fatigue, confusion, withdrawal symptoms and stronger alcohol cravings at the start of treatment, even after accounting for recent alcohol and tobacco use. These symptoms eventually decreased but may signal greater risk for relapse. Monitoring these early withdrawal symptoms is also important as they have been shown to be associated with the effectiveness of certain medications. Cardiovascular readings were normal for all patients, but the high-adversity group showed a slightly higher and more persistent heart rate, which may also indicate increased vulnerability.“While acute withdrawal syndrome is carefully monitored and well-delineated in individuals with alcohol use disorder, milder withdrawal symptoms that occur later, are not,” said Dr. Helen C. Fox, associate professor of Psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine and lead author of the study. “These symptoms are of interest as they may be associated with higher chances of relapse and medication efficacy. This is why it is important to know that people who have experienced high cumulative life adversity demonstrate greater early abstinence symptoms and may require better tailored support.”Overall, the study’s findings carry important implications for clinicians, treatment programs and policy makers. As the authors pointed out, identifying a patient's cumulative adversity can flag those at higher risk for more severe early abstinence symptoms, allowing for more personalized support, and addressing the effects of lifetime adversity early may ease symptom burden and improve long-term recovery outcomes. Treatment programs could also benefit from screening for adversity and integrating trauma-informed or enhanced supports during the initial weeks of abstinence. Additionally, the study also highlights the need for further research into how adversity influences abstinence severity and how interventions can reduce its impact.To learn more about Albizu University’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including admission requirements, curriculum information, how to apply, and more, please visit www.albizu.edu/academics About Albizu UniversityAlbizu University is a private, nonprofit institution of higher education with campuses in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Miami, Florida, as well as a University Center in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. Founded in 1966, it is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education. Proud of its heritage and commitment to academic excellence, Albizu University is named in honor of Dr. Carlos Albizu-Miranda, a pioneering Puerto Rican psychologist. With more than 9,000 alumni, Albizu University is dedicated to educating professionals in behavioral sciences, speech pathology and other disciplines, committed to research, to improve quality of life, and to serve communities. Today, Albizu University serves over 3,000 students across its campus-based and online academic programs that include psychology, speech and language, applied behavior analysis, counseling, human services, education, business, and ESOL. Its Miami Campus was named the top institution for Best Online Master’s in Organizational Psychology Programs in 2020 by BestColleges.com. For more information, please visit albizu.edu/miami/.About the Indiana University School of MedicineThe IU School of Medicine is the largest medical school in the U.S. and is annually ranked among the top medical schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The school offers high-quality medical education, access to leading medical research and rich campus life in nine Indiana cities, including rural and urban locations consistently recognized for livability. According to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, the IU School of Medicine ranks No. 13 in 2024 National Institutes of Health funding among all public medical schools in the country.For more news, visit the IU School of Medicine Newsroom: medicine.iu.edu/news

