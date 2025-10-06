Hoffman’s Chocolates Winter Wonderland and Flamingo Gardens’ Garden of Lights Unite to Spark Magic for the Holidays

Concert on Lawn Flute Orchestra Smores

Set across 10 acres of breathtaking botanical gardens in Davie, FL, the holiday event presented by Amazon is Nov. 22 – Dec. 30, 2025. Tickets are now on sale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, Hoffman’s Chocolates is thrilled to announce that it is bringing back its beloved Winter Wonderland to a spectacular new location: the enchanting Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road in Davie. Flamingo Gardens is known for its annual Garden of Lights set across 10 acres of breathtaking Botanical Gardens, and now Hoffman’s Chocolate’s Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens Presented by Amazon is sure to be bigger, brighter and spread more holiday cheer than ever. The holiday extravaganza runs from Saturday, November 22 through Tuesday, December 30, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (November 27) and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 24 and 25). Tickets are now on sale at https://flamingogardens.org/winter-wonderland/ In a brand-new holiday collaboration, three notable names, Hoffman’s Chocolates, Flamingo Gardens and Amazon, are joining forces to present a 36-night celebration like no other. This festive partnership will transform ten acres of Flamingo Gardens’ Arboretum of lush botanical gardens and wildlife sanctuary into a breathtaking wonderland of lights, joy and holiday cheer, creating an unforgettable experience for families and visitors of all ages. In addition, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is joining the celebration as the presenting sponsor of Santa’s Village in the gardens, and Florida Blue is presenting the 35-foot Christmas tree. Throughout the five-plus weeks, guests will be immersed in the spirit of the holiday season with:• Thousands of colorful and twinkling lights and luminous displays throughout the gardens• A 35-foot Christmas tree, presented by Florida Blue, sparkling with festive brilliance• Free photos with Santa in Santa’s Village presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, on select nights through December 23• A mouthwatering experience at Hoffman’s Chocolates Pop-up Shop and The Sweet Ride ice cream truck.• Toasty s’mores and seasonal bites from Flamingo Gardens’ Flamingo Pond Café• Nightly live musical performances and so much more“Hoffman’s Chocolates Winter Wonderland has been a beloved holiday tradition for decades, and this year, we’re making it more magical than ever,” said Lois Marino, Executive Director, BBX Capital Foundation, and Director of Community Engagement, BBX Capital, Inc., parent company of Hoffman’s Chocolates. “We outgrew our original space, but now, thanks to our amazing partnership with Flamingo Gardens and Amazon, we’re turning up the holiday cheer in a big way. Get ready for dazzling lights, heartwarming moments and unforgettable memories the whole family will treasure for a lifetime!”Established in 1927, Flamingo Gardens is one of the oldest botanical gardens and attractions in South Florida, and the premier Everglades Learning Center and South Florida Wildlife and Botanical Sanctuary. A registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flamingo Gardens is dedicated to depicting, preserving, and educating the public about the natural and cultural heritage of South Florida and the Everglades through its immersive botanical gardens and wildlife sanctuary.“We’re excited to host Hoffman’s Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens and collaborate with both Hoffman’s Chocolates and Amazon for this spectacular holiday experience,” said Keith Clark, CEO of Flamingo Gardens. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to expand our holiday lights in a family-friendly way and will allow us to spread even more joy this year!”Proceeds from the event will support Flamingo Gardens’ educational and conservation mission, with a portion also benefiting the BBX Capital Foundation, which invests in programs focused on the arts, education and human services throughout South Florida.“Amazon is proud to support the return of this iconic South Florida tradition,” said Angie Santibanez, Head of Community Engagement at Amazon. “We believe in partnering with local community traditions and creating joyful moments for families, and Hoffman’s Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens offers exactly that -- holiday magic, community connection and meaningful support for a great cause.”Winter Wonderland is made possible by the generosity and support of these sponsors:Presenting Sponsor- AmazonTitle Sponsors- Hoffman’s Chocolates, Florida Blue, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, BBX Capital Foundation, NBC 6 South Florida, Florida Power and Light Company, Baptist Health South FloridaLead Partners- Broward Health, Greenspoon Marder, JM Family Enterprises, Joe and Katie Masucci Family Fund, Transworld Business AdvisorsPartners- City National Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Spirit Airlines, UBS The Garvin Financial TeamMedia Partners- South Florida Business & Wealth, South Florida Family Life, Sun SentinelFor event updates and ticketing information, please visit www.Hoffmans.com or www.FlamingoGardens.org ABOUT HOFFMAN’S CHOCOLATESHeadquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hoffman's Chocolates is a manufacturer of gourmet chocolates, with five retail locations throughout South Florida. The company is known for its elaborate December holiday displays and beloved products such as chocolate-covered pretzels and gift baskets. Its product line features more than 70 varieties of confections, all handcrafted using time-honored candy-making traditions. Hoffman’s Chocolates is a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC, part of the BBX Capital Corporation family of companies. Please visit www.Hoffmans.com for more information.ABOUT FLAMINGO GARDENSFlamingo Gardens is a 60-acre non-profit botanical garden and Everglades wildlife sanctuary located in Davie, Florida. Home to over 3,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants and one of the largest collections of Florida native wildlife, Flamingo Gardens provides an immersive experience for guests of all ages. Its Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary houses hundreds of rescued animals including alligators, bobcats, otters, eagles, and, of course, flamingos. Learn more at www.flamingogardens.org or call 954-473-2955.

