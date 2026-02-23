Transformational Guide to Financial Freedom, Mindset, and Life Balance

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND REGION, NEW ZEALAND, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents Attitude, Abundance & Action by Kath Orman , an empowering personal growth and financial wellbeing book designed to help readers step into financial freedom while creating balance, fulfillment, and abundance across all areas of life.Blending practical financial planning with mindset mastery and spiritual awareness, Kath Orman offers readers a clear, relatable roadmap to break old cycles and consciously design a life aligned with purpose, joy, and prosperity.Quote from the Author“Empowering ourselves with increased knowledge and understanding creates a new energy. You are then ready to attract the abundance you desire. The cycle of the past can be broken.”— Kath OrmanAbout the AuthorKath Orman is a seasoned financial planner, personal growth mentor, and holistic practitioner with more than three decades of experience helping individuals achieve clarity, confidence, and balance in their financial lives. She holds a Diploma of Financial Planning and is a Certified Financial Planner, having worked in the industry since 1987.Kath founded Goals & Dreams Financial Planning Pty Ltd in 2001 and built the business with a deeply holistic philosophy—supporting clients not only financially, but emotionally and spiritually. In addition to her professional credentials, she is a Reiki healer, Angel Intuitive, published writer for Holistic Bliss, a former Transformologistwith the Institute of Women International™, and a Ringleader for wellness educator Don Tolman.After eight years of thoughtful planning, Kath retired from her financial planning practice on June 30, 2025, entrusting it to two women she carefully selected to carry forward its values. She now embraces what she calls “Adventurement”—devoting her time to reaching a wider audience through her book and inspiring transformation across hearts, minds, and souls worldwide.About the BookAttitude, Abundance & Action demystifies the journey to financial freedom by showing readers how mindset, awareness, and practical action work together. Using relatable examples and clear guidance, Kath explains that financial planning is like a jigsaw puzzle—overwhelming at first, but far more manageable once the foundation pieces are in place.Readers will explore how early influences, particularly parental attitudes toward money, shape lifelong beliefs—and experience powerful “lightbulb moments” as understanding grows. Each section of the book focuses individually on attitude, abundance, and action, before weaving them together in the final chapters to create a sustainable, empowering approach to life and finances.This book is ideal for readers who want to:• Take control of their financial future with clarity and confidence• Shift limiting beliefs around money and abundance• Create balance while attracting meaningful experiences, people, and opportunities• Align financial success with personal growth and wellbeingTestimonials from readers and clients highlight the book’s transformative impact.Media & Events• “Book & Bubbles” Launch Events: Three successful launches held across Australia in late 2024• Upcoming Events: Additional Australian launches planned as Kath expands her reach during AdventurementFeatured Interview:Kath Orman has already appeared on The Chris Voss Show, discussing financial empowerment, mindset transformation, abundance principles, and the inspiration behind Attitude, Abundance & Action.Watch the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRAtFtegcVE Book Details• Title: Attitude, Abundance & Action• Author: Kath Orman• Genre: Personal Growth / Self-HelpISBNs• Paperback: 9781922375261• eBook: 9781922375285• Audiobook (Retail): 9798347391097• Audiobook (Library): 9798347391103Formats• Paperback• eBook• AudiobookWhere to BuyAttitude: Abundance in Action is available through the author’s official website and major retailers worldwide. The paperback and eBook editions can be purchased on Amazon Australia, while the audiobook is accessible via major retailers, libraries, and directly through the author’s website at www.kathorman.com • Official Website: www.kathorman.com • Amazon AU (Paperback & eBook):Connect with Kath Orman• Website: www.kathorman.com

