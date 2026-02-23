Reliable Background Screening and ClientTether Partner to Streamline Hiring for Franchise Brands

Reliable Background Screening and ClientTether partner to streamline compliant screening and hiring workflows for franchise and multi-location brands.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliable Background Screening , a nationally recognized leader in compliant background screening and hiring risk mitigation, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ClientTether, a franchise- focused CRM and automation platform. This collaboration brings together two industry innovators to help franchise brands and multi-location businesses streamline operations, strengthen compliance, and enhance candidate and client management across their organizations.Through this new partnership, enterprises utilizing ClientTether can now integrate Reliable’s comprehensive suite of background screening services directly into their systems. This combined solution supports cohesive workflows, minimizes operational friction, and delivers a more seamless experience.“As organizations scale across regions and states, maintaining consistent compliance and reliable screening is more important than ever,” said Rudy Troisi, Founder and CEO of Reliable Background Screening. “This partnership reduces risk by enabling standardized, automated processes that support smarter hiring decisions.”This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, automation, and customer success. With integrated solutions from Reliable and ClientTether, franchise and multi- location brands can more effectively attract screen, and onboard talent while preserving compliance and brand integrity.About Reliable Background ScreeningReliable Background Screening brings more than 35 years of experience in providing compliant, high-quality screening services including criminal and financial background checks, identity verification, continuous monitoring, drug testing, and occupational health services. Voted as a top enterprise background screening company by HRO Today in a client-based survey, the company is known for its white-glove service, rigorous compliance standards, and personalized support designed to meet the needs of growing enterprises.About ClientTetherClientTether’s platform empowers franchise systems and multi-location brands with automation tools that streamline lead conversion, client engagement, and pipeline management. By integrating Reliable’s screening solutions, organizations can now enhance their recruiting and retention efforts while maintaining operational visibility and compliance safeguards.

