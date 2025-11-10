Reliable Background Screening Named to HRO Today’s 2025 Baker’s Dozen as a Top 10 Enterprise Background Screening Firm

Ensuring Compliance. Delivering Accuracy. Accelerating Results. Reliable Background Screening Top 10 Award Winner

Award highlights Reliable Background Screening’s exceptional client satisfaction and performance, as ranked through HRO Today’s annual client-based survey.

Being selected for HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is a true testament to the loyalty and trust of our clients — and we are incredibly honored” — Rudy Troisi

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale, AZ — Reliable Background Screening has been recognized by HRO Today Magazine as one of the Top 10 background screening firms in the United States as part of the prestigious 2025 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.This recognition reinforces Reliable’s unwavering commitment to accuracy, compliance , service quality, and speed — all built on a foundation of over 35 years in business. As a privately owned, client-driven company, Reliable stands apart from investor-owned firms by putting clients first and never outsourcing U.S.-based screening overseas, ensuring the highest standards of care and data protection.“Being selected for HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is a true testament to the loyalty and trust of our clients — and we are incredibly honored,” said Rudy Troisi, CEO and Founder of Reliable Background Screening. “For over 35 years, we have stayed true to our mission: to be a partner to our clients, not simply a vendor, truly helping in our clients’ success – by reducing hiring risk through accurate, compliant, and efficient screening services, all supported by an experienced U.S.-based team. We thank our clients for recognizing our dedication and will continue to earn that trust every day.”The Baker’s Dozen is the most respected benchmark in the background screening industry, based solely on feedback from over 1,200 verified HR professionals who evaluated 50+ background screening providers. Survey categories include breadth and quality of service — the most heavily weighted metric.“Pre-employment screening plays a critical role in building and maintaining a top-tier workforce. Congratulations to Reliable Background Screening for delivering consistent quality and service that meets the evolving needs of employers today,” said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today Magazine.Reliable Background Screening remains focused on delivering compliant, timely, and personalized background screening solutions across industries, helping clients make confident hiring decisions — all while upholding the highest standards in the industry.About Reliable Background ScreeningReliable Background Screening has been helping organizations reduce hiring, volunteer, franchise , tenant and membership risk for over 35 years. As a privately held, U.S.-based firm, Reliable is uniquely positioned to deliver high-touch service, customized screening solutions, and industry-leading turnaround times. The company serves a wide range of industries. Unlike many firms, Reliable does not outsource its screening services, ensuring quality, data security, and strict compliance with FCRA and state-specific regulations. With a reputation built on trust, accuracy, and exceptional client service, Reliable continues to be a valued screening partner for businesses nationwide.For more information, visit: www.reliablebackground.com About HRO TodayHRO Today is the property of SharedXpertise Media and offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Their magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers globally with rich, objective, game-changing content. Their No. 1 strength is their reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider

