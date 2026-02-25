Reliable Background Screening Launches Identity Verification and Electronic I-9 Services to Address Rising Hiring Risks

Reliable Background Screening launches Identity Verification & Electronic I-9 tools to combat AI fraud and ICE audits, helping firms hire safely and compliantly

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliable Background Screening, a trusted leader in background checks and compliance solutions, today announced the official launch of Identity Verification and Electronic I-9 with E-Verify services. These innovative, state-of-the-art solutions expand Reliable’s comprehensive offerings, which already include background screening, employment verifications, drug testing, and occupational health services.As hiring risks continue to rise—particularly with the growth of remote work, deepfake- enabled identity fraud, and increased federal immigration enforcement—Reliable Background Screening is proactively supporting employers with advanced tools designed to protect their workforce and ensure compliance.According to estimates from Deloitte, AI-enabled email and identity fraud losses are projected to reach $11.5 billion by 2027. With more organizations hiring remotely and never meeting candidates in person, confirming that a new hire is truly who they claim to be has become a critical risk-management priority. Reliable’s Identity Verification solution enables employers to confirm a real person, presenting a real government-issued ID, in real time—adding an essential layer of protection to the hiring process. Companies are also able to include QR code digital badges, providing an additional layer of security and on-site validation support at worksites.At the same time, heightened immigration enforcement activity and increased funding from the Department of Homeland Security have resulted in more frequent I-9 audits, higher fines for violations, and more aggressive compliance actions. Reliable’s Electronic I-9 and E-Verify solutions help employers navigate this evolving landscape through mobile-friendly, auto-error-detecting forms; real-time status alerts; automated record retention and purging; and seamless submission to E-Verify—allowing organizations to confirm work authorization quickly, confidently, and compliantly.“Hiring risks are changing faster than ever, and employers need solutions that evolve just as quickly,” said Rudy Troisi, CEO and Founder of Reliable Background Screening. “Whether it’s confirming a candidate’s true identity in a remote environment or protecting our clients from costly I-9 penalties, these new services reflect our commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats while making compliance simpler and more reliable for our clients.”For more than 35 years, Reliable Background Screening has partnered with organizations of all sizes to deliver accurate, compliant, and responsive screening solutions. The company is consistently recognized for its performance and client satisfaction, having been named a Top 10 enterprise screening provider based on a client-driven survey conducted by HRO Today as part of its annual Baker’s Dozen industry rankings. As hiring risks continue to evolve—from identity fraud to increased regulatory enforcement—Reliable Background Screening remains committed to providing innovative technology, expert guidance, and hands-on client support that empowers employers to hire with confidence in an increasingly complex risk environment.

