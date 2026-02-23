Western Cape Mobility on showcasing tech-driven transport solutions in George

This morning, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku, accompanied by senior officials from the Department and George Local Municipality, visited the George Integrated Transport Hub to see how innovative technology is transforming the town’s public transport system.

The visit, part of the Department’s pre-State of the Province Address (SOPA) programme, highlighted a series of digital and operational upgrades designed to make transport safer, more affordable, and more convenient for residents of George and the surrounding Garden Route.

Minister Sileku focused on three key initiatives that illustrate the future of mobility in the region, with further details to be announced in the Premier’s SOPA:

Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme: Following its success in Cape Town, this programme is being rolled out in George to help unemployed residents access work and training opportunities. Through a digital platform, eligible residents receive travel vouchers they can use on the GO GEORGE bus network, removing financial barriers to job access. This ensures that transport is no longer a hurdle for jobseekers, allowing them to look for work and attend interviews.

George Co-Existence Phase 1: This groundbreaking initiative integrates the town’s minibus taxi (MBT) services with the formal Go George bus system using Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS). By connecting minibus taxis and buses through real-time tracking and improved scheduling, commuters benefit from smoother journeys and more predictable travel times. At the same time, local minibus taxi operators can better coordinate with the formal system, allowing them to serve passengers more efficiently within an integrated and regulated network.

George Passenger Application: The enhanced George App puts the full power of the Integrated Public Transport Network (GIPTN) into commuters’ hands. Users can plan trips, check real-time bus schedules, view route maps, and receive alerts about delays or disruptions. The app ensures that both daily commuters and occasional riders have easy access to reliable information, making travel simpler, faster, and more predictable.

“I was excited to visit the George Integrated Transport Hub today. What we are doing here with our partners is a blueprint for the future of rural and peri-urban transport in South Africa. By connecting minibus taxis with buses and providing digital tools like the Jobseeker vouchers, we are transforming transport from a hurdle into a springboard. Every journey, whether to a job interview or a doctor’s appointment, should be safe, accessible, and affordable for everyone,” said Minister Sileku.

All three initiatives are on track. The rollout in George shows how the Western Cape Government and its partners plan to expand smart, technology-based transport across the province, giving commuters safer, faster, and more reliable ways to get around.

Photo caption: A demonstration of the George Passenger App, which helps users plan trips and access additional travel features.

