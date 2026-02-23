Eagle Nook Resort Reaffirms Commitment to Science-Based Salmon Conservation as Federal Measures Approach

Vancouver Island resort's established conservation protocols align with incoming Chinook salmon protections

If we want salmon fisheries to exist for the next generation, operators like us have to lead, not just comply.” — Dan Brunet, General Manager and Co-Owner of Eagle Nook Resort.

BARKLEY SOUND, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new Chinook salmon management measures take effect March 1, Eagle Nook Resort is demonstrating how established conservation practices can position fishing operations ahead of regulatory requirements. The resort, located in Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island's west coast, has maintained science-based catch-and-release protocols that closely align with recently announced federal protections.New regulations from Fisheries and Oceans Canada will require single barbless hooks in portions of the Strait of Juan de Fuca starting March 1. The measure is part of broader federal efforts to protect Chinook salmon stocks, a critical food source for endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales."Our responsibility goes beyond putting guests on fish," says Dan Brunet, General Manager and Co-Owner of Eagle Nook Resort. "If we want salmon fisheries to exist for the next generation, operators like us have to lead, not just comply."Eagle Nook's approach is grounded in research from the University of British Columbia's Pacific Salmon Ecology and Conservation Lab. A six-year study led by Scott Hinch found that Chinook salmon mortality rates can reach 40% when catch-and-release practices are improperly executed. Injuries to sensitive areas such as eyes, fins, and scales can reduce survival rates by 15-20% within 10 days, with mortality risks increasing significantly when ocean temperatures exceed 18°C.The resort has required single-barbless hooks for years, removes hooks from the water whenever possible, and adjusts operations when water temperatures approach critical thresholds. Every guest receives a conservation briefing before fishing."Research from UBC makes it clear that improper handling can dramatically increase mortality," explains Brunet. "We've built protocols around the science because protecting the fishery protects our future."The federal measures are designed to preserve Chinook stocks that coastal communities and marine ecosystems depend on. Healthy salmon populations support not only recreational fishing but the broader food web, including endangered orca populations."For years, we've minimized injury-prone tackle and trained guides in low-impact handling," says Brunet. "The DFO measures reinforce practices we already consider standard. Our model proves that premium fishing experiences and serious conservation discipline can operate together."Brunet is available for interviews to discuss Eagle Nook's conservation practices, the resort's response to federal salmon protections, and the role of responsible sportfishing operators in ecosystem stewardship. For more information, visit https://eaglenook.com/sustainable-fishing-experience. About Eagle Nook Resort:Eagle Nook Resort is an all-inclusive wilderness resort located on Vancouver Island's remote west coast. Specializing in guided salmon and halibut fishing, the resort combines expert guide services with fine dining, premium accommodations, and science-based conservation practices developed in partnership with fisheries research institutions to protect BC's salmon populations for future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.