RED Awards Florida Hosts 14th Black-Tie Gala at Miami Design District

250 real estate leaders gathered February 19 in Miami for a sold-out black-tie gala honoring industry excellence.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RED Awards Florida Hosts Its 14th Black-Tie Gala in the Miami Design District — Setting the Standard for Excellence in Real EstateRED Awards, widely regarded as one of the most distinguished and influential awards organizations in the real estate industry, hosted its 14th edition on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at the prestigious Miami Design District (4141 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida).Held from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM, the black-tie, seated dinner and awards ceremony welcomed a sold-out audience of 250 carefully curated guests — an elite gathering of developers, private equity leaders, architects, investors, brokers, contractors, and innovators shaping the skyline and economic future of South Florida.Set against the refined backdrop of the Miami Design District, the evening embodied elegance, discretion, and excellence. RED Awards continues to distinguish itself as more than a ceremony — it is a private leadership platform designed to recognize visionaries and cultivate meaningful, long-term industry relationships at the highest level.A Rigorous, Merit-Based Selection ProcessWhat sets RED Awards apart is its unwavering commitment to integrity and merit.Each year, RED Awards receives hundreds of nominations from across the residential, commercial, hospitality, mixed-use, and prop-tech sectors. These nominations come from industry peers, professionals, and qualified submissions throughout the year.Final honorees are selected by a 20-member Advisory Board composed of respected industry leaders, developers, executives, and experts representing multiple disciplines within real estate. The board carefully reviews every nomination, evaluating measurable impact, innovation, leadership, financial performance, execution quality, and long-term contribution to the industry.Every award is earned — never purchased, never arbitrary, and never based on popularity alone. The process is structured, confidential, and rooted in credibility. RED Awards ensures that each recognition reflects true industry achievement and upholds the highest standards of legitimacy.This disciplined approach has positioned RED Awards as one of the most trusted and respected platforms honoring excellence in real estate.2026 RED Awards Florida HonoreesJoe BerkoPrivate Equity Real Estate Leader of the YearAstor Realty CapitalAndrea D’AlessioMediterranean Luxury Residence of the Year“Miami Beach Villa” – ScalaaAlisa KamyshovaReal Estate Digital Marketing & Social Media Team of the Year – Digital StrategyElevayteAndrew IadelucaCapital Advisor of the YearNew Development CapitalGareth MooreExcellence in Architectural Design – Residential High-Rise“Amalfi Residences” – Moore Development GroupKarla Martinez, Emre Basman & Jennifer JaikissoonSpecialty Contractor of the Year“Miami Freedom Park – Inter Miami”“Kaseya Center – Miami Heat”Armina StoneEdgar MonserrattBoutique Private Equity Company of the YearMonserratt & Co.Cagri Kanver & Rene BelloBoutique Residential Development of the Year“Atelier Miami” – BLDG Ventures & Kanver PartnersJulio GonzalezThe Most Influential Leader in Real Estate Tax and GrantsEngineered Tax ServicesAndrew TillTransit-Oriented Multifamily Project of the Year“Metro Parc North – Hialeah” – Baron Property GroupTim AndersonWaterproofing Product of the YearHenry/CarlisleBudo BunulInnovative Residential Developer of the YearKiteville InvestmentJordan KarpYoung Broker of the YearJKJonathan Landau, Linda Zarifi & Kobi KarpThe New Luxury Development Project of the Year“Indian Creek Residences” – Landau PropertiesOlena ChumachenkoReal Estate Digital Marketing & Social Media Team of the Year – Art DirectionElevayteFernando LugonesWaterfront Project of the Year“Riva Residenze” – Vertical DevelopmentsBaran SuzerInternational Hotel Developer of the YearSuzer GroupAlex SamoylovichInnovation in Real Estate / Prop-Tech AwardCedar St Companies, Livly & ProperGevorg ShahbazyanMixed-Use Development Project of the Year“21 Hollywood” – Starlife GroupBaran Suzer, Kobi Karp & Pierre CharalambidesHotel Development Project of the Year“Moxy Wynwood” – Suzer GroupSam MizrahiInternational Developer of the YearMizrahi DevelopmentsMariama Diallo & Djenica SeintilusCommunity Builder AwardStrategic Leadership & Global ExpansionRED Awards continues to expand its influence nationally and internationally.The organization proudly announces that Edgar Monserratt has been appointed to the RED Awards Advisory Board, where he will support upcoming private industry dinners and contribute to the strategic direction of next year’s programming.The 2026 calendar continues with two highly anticipated global gatherings:Commercial Real Estate Awards – New York CityApril 30, 2026RED Global Awards – Bucharest, RomaniaJune 17, 2026Further elevating next year’s Florida edition, Kobi Karp will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The official 2027 RED Awards Florida date will be announced soon.RED Awards remains committed to honoring excellence at the highest level — recognizing those who do not simply participate in the industry, but define it.For nominations, partnerships, or media inquiries, please visit:About RED AwardsRED Awards is an exclusive, multi-market awards organization dedicated to recognizing the most influential developers, investors, architects, brokers, and innovators across residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use real estate sectors. Through invitation-only galas, a 20-member Advisory Board, and a rigorous merit-based selection process, RED Awards continues to elevate the standards of excellence in real estate worldwide.

