RED Awards Florida Hosts 14th Black-Tie Gala at Miami Design District
250 real estate leaders gathered February 19 in Miami for a sold-out black-tie gala honoring industry excellence.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED Awards Florida Hosts Its 14th Black-Tie Gala in the Miami Design District — Setting the Standard for Excellence in Real Estate
RED Awards, widely regarded as one of the most distinguished and influential awards organizations in the real estate industry, hosted its 14th edition on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at the prestigious Miami Design District (4141 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida).
Held from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM, the black-tie, seated dinner and awards ceremony welcomed a sold-out audience of 250 carefully curated guests — an elite gathering of developers, private equity leaders, architects, investors, brokers, contractors, and innovators shaping the skyline and economic future of South Florida.
Set against the refined backdrop of the Miami Design District, the evening embodied elegance, discretion, and excellence. RED Awards continues to distinguish itself as more than a ceremony — it is a private leadership platform designed to recognize visionaries and cultivate meaningful, long-term industry relationships at the highest level.
A Rigorous, Merit-Based Selection Process
What sets RED Awards apart is its unwavering commitment to integrity and merit.
Each year, RED Awards receives hundreds of nominations from across the residential, commercial, hospitality, mixed-use, and prop-tech sectors. These nominations come from industry peers, professionals, and qualified submissions throughout the year.
Final honorees are selected by a 20-member Advisory Board composed of respected industry leaders, developers, executives, and experts representing multiple disciplines within real estate. The board carefully reviews every nomination, evaluating measurable impact, innovation, leadership, financial performance, execution quality, and long-term contribution to the industry.
Every award is earned — never purchased, never arbitrary, and never based on popularity alone. The process is structured, confidential, and rooted in credibility. RED Awards ensures that each recognition reflects true industry achievement and upholds the highest standards of legitimacy.
This disciplined approach has positioned RED Awards as one of the most trusted and respected platforms honoring excellence in real estate.
2026 RED Awards Florida Honorees
Joe Berko
Private Equity Real Estate Leader of the Year
Astor Realty Capital
Andrea D’Alessio
Mediterranean Luxury Residence of the Year
“Miami Beach Villa” – Scalaa
Alisa Kamyshova
Real Estate Digital Marketing & Social Media Team of the Year – Digital Strategy
Elevayte
Andrew Iadeluca
Capital Advisor of the Year
New Development Capital
Gareth Moore
Excellence in Architectural Design – Residential High-Rise
“Amalfi Residences” – Moore Development Group
Karla Martinez, Emre Basman & Jennifer Jaikissoon
Specialty Contractor of the Year
“Miami Freedom Park – Inter Miami”
“Kaseya Center – Miami Heat”
Armina Stone
Edgar Monserratt
Boutique Private Equity Company of the Year
Monserratt & Co.
Cagri Kanver & Rene Bello
Boutique Residential Development of the Year
“Atelier Miami” – BLDG Ventures & Kanver Partners
Julio Gonzalez
The Most Influential Leader in Real Estate Tax and Grants
Engineered Tax Services
Andrew Till
Transit-Oriented Multifamily Project of the Year
“Metro Parc North – Hialeah” – Baron Property Group
Tim Anderson
Waterproofing Product of the Year
Henry/Carlisle
Budo Bunul
Innovative Residential Developer of the Year
Kiteville Investment
Jordan Karp
Young Broker of the Year
JK
Jonathan Landau, Linda Zarifi & Kobi Karp
The New Luxury Development Project of the Year
“Indian Creek Residences” – Landau Properties
Olena Chumachenko
Real Estate Digital Marketing & Social Media Team of the Year – Art Direction
Elevayte
Fernando Lugones
Waterfront Project of the Year
“Riva Residenze” – Vertical Developments
Baran Suzer
International Hotel Developer of the Year
Suzer Group
Alex Samoylovich
Innovation in Real Estate / Prop-Tech Award
Cedar St Companies, Livly & Proper
Gevorg Shahbazyan
Mixed-Use Development Project of the Year
“21 Hollywood” – Starlife Group
Baran Suzer, Kobi Karp & Pierre Charalambides
Hotel Development Project of the Year
“Moxy Wynwood” – Suzer Group
Sam Mizrahi
International Developer of the Year
Mizrahi Developments
Mariama Diallo & Djenica Seintilus
Community Builder Award
Strategic Leadership & Global Expansion
RED Awards continues to expand its influence nationally and internationally.
The organization proudly announces that Edgar Monserratt has been appointed to the RED Awards Advisory Board, where he will support upcoming private industry dinners and contribute to the strategic direction of next year’s programming.
The 2026 calendar continues with two highly anticipated global gatherings:
Commercial Real Estate Awards – New York City
April 30, 2026
RED Global Awards – Bucharest, Romania
June 17, 2026
Further elevating next year’s Florida edition, Kobi Karp will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The official 2027 RED Awards Florida date will be announced soon.
RED Awards remains committed to honoring excellence at the highest level — recognizing those who do not simply participate in the industry, but define it.
About RED Awards
RED Awards is an exclusive, multi-market awards organization dedicated to recognizing the most influential developers, investors, architects, brokers, and innovators across residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use real estate sectors. Through invitation-only galas, a 20-member Advisory Board, and a rigorous merit-based selection process, RED Awards continues to elevate the standards of excellence in real estate worldwide.
