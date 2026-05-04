The 15th RED Awards — The Most Important Night in New York Commercial Real Estate
An Elite Gathering at 101 Park Avenue — The 15th RED Awards Honors the Industry’s Most Influential FiguresNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th RED Awards Honors the Industry’s Most Influential Leaders — Setting the Standard for Excellence in New York Commercial Real Estate
The 15th RED Commercial Real Estate Awards was held on April 30, 2026, at the prestigious Club 101 at 101 Park Avenue, delivering what is recognized as the most important and exclusive awards show in New York City’s commercial real estate industry.
Welcoming over 200 carefully selected guests, the evening brought together a highly curated audience of top developers, investors, brokers, contractors, and decision-makers — but the true focus of the night was clear:
The award winners.
These are the individuals and firms whose work is not only participating in the market — but actively defining it.
🏆 The Leaders Defining the Industry — 2026 Honorees
At the core of the RED Awards is recognition at the highest level — reserved exclusively for those whose performance, influence, and execution set them apart in a highly competitive industry.
The 2026 honorees represent a powerful cross-section of the most impactful figures in commercial real estate today:
Aaron Amitin
Operational Leadership in Multifamily Development
The Domain Companies
Scott Scheel
The Visionary Vanguard Award — 25 Years of Industry Leadership
Commercial Academy
Michael Yakubov
Contractor of the Year
Stake Property Group
Chaim Weiser
Emerging Mortgage Loan Officer of the Year
The Leopard Group
Ahsan Sattar
Multifamily Real Estate Investor of the Year
Emaret Capital Group
Remy Raisner
Commercial Real Estate Investor of the Year
The Raisner Group
Andrew Esposito
Entrepreneurial Developer of the Year
Apex Development Group
Marc Freud
Mixed-Use Development Project of the Year
291 Douglaston Street — Troutbrook Co
Harry Hochman
Acquisitions Director of the Year
City Urban Realty
Jack Yadid & Ray Yadidi
Skyscraper Development of the Year
Casoni, 37th & 6th Avenue — Sioni Group
Ricardo Augustin
Engineering & Consulting Company of the Year
R Cladding Consulting and Engineering
Dylan Vaccaro
Emerging Leader in Real Estate Acquisitions
Time Equities
Gregory R. Carballada
Infrastructure & Development Design Firm of the Year
Azar Design Co.
Brandon Singer
Retail Broker of the Year
MONA
Noam Aziz
Rising Star Retail Broker of the Year
Meridian Retail Leasing
David Shamshovich
Tax Incentives & Zoning Attorney of the Year
Belkin · Burden · Goldman
Megan Castleton
Private Lender of the Year
Constructive Capital
Ryan Candel
Most Promising Investment Sales Broker of the Year
BKREA
Mark Hertz
Expeditor of the Year
The Mark Hertz Group
Melita Cekani
Emerging Architectural Design Firm of the Year
Cekani Architectural Design
Josh Graber
Affordable Housing Emerging Leader of the Year
GRE
Christopher McCabe
Access Agreement Professional of the Year
Quinn McCabe
Genessy Jaramillo
Transferable Development Rights Broker of the Year
BKREA
Humberto Lopes
Real Estate Advocate of the Year
H.L. Dynasty
Recognition at the Highest Level
Each honoree was selected through a highly selective, confidential process, overseen by an esteemed advisory board — ensuring that recognition is reserved only for those demonstrating exceptional impact, leadership, and measurable results.
These winners represent:
The capital behind major transactions
The vision driving new developments
The execution shaping the built environment
The next generation rising through the ranks
An Evening Built Around Excellence
The RED Awards delivered a fully immersive, black-tie experience, featuring:
Red carpet arrivals and curated media interviews
A full seated fine-dining dinner
A precision-executed awards ceremony
High-level networking among industry leaders
All within an atmosphere defined by elegance, exclusivity, and control.
The Most Important Stage in NYC Commercial Real Estate
The RED Awards has firmly positioned itself as the highest level of recognition in New York commercial real estate — where the industry’s most influential figures are not only celebrated, but elevated.
Looking Ahead
Following New York, RED Awards continues its global expansion with the upcoming RED Global Awards in Bucharest, Romania on June 17, 2026, in partnership with Forbes Romania.
About RED Awards
The RED Awards is a premier global platform recognizing excellence across commercial real estate, development, and architecture, bringing together the industry’s most powerful and influential leaders.
Entry is limited. Recognition is earned.
🌐 www.redawards.nyc
Selman Yalcin
Red Connect
+1 646-229-3076
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