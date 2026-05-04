The 15th RED Awards — The Most Important Night in New York Commercial Real Estate

2026 CRE AWARDS. RED Commercial Real Estate Awards RED AWARDS Guests

An Elite Gathering at 101 Park Avenue — The 15th RED Awards Honors the Industry’s Most Influential Figures

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15th RED Awards Honors the Industry’s Most Influential Leaders — Setting the Standard for Excellence in New York Commercial Real EstateThe 15th RED Commercial Real Estate Awards was held on April 30, 2026, at the prestigious Club 101 at 101 Park Avenue, delivering what is recognized as the most important and exclusive awards show in New York City’s commercial real estate industry.Welcoming over 200 carefully selected guests, the evening brought together a highly curated audience of top developers, investors, brokers, contractors, and decision-makers — but the true focus of the night was clear:The award winners.These are the individuals and firms whose work is not only participating in the market — but actively defining it.🏆 The Leaders Defining the Industry — 2026 HonoreesAt the core of the RED Awards is recognition at the highest level — reserved exclusively for those whose performance, influence, and execution set them apart in a highly competitive industry.The 2026 honorees represent a powerful cross-section of the most impactful figures in commercial real estate today:Aaron AmitinOperational Leadership in Multifamily DevelopmentThe Domain CompaniesScott ScheelThe Visionary Vanguard Award — 25 Years of Industry LeadershipCommercial AcademyMichael YakubovContractor of the YearStake Property GroupChaim WeiserEmerging Mortgage Loan Officer of the YearThe Leopard GroupAhsan SattarMultifamily Real Estate Investor of the YearEmaret Capital GroupRemy RaisnerCommercial Real Estate Investor of the YearThe Raisner GroupAndrew EspositoEntrepreneurial Developer of the YearApex Development GroupMarc FreudMixed-Use Development Project of the Year291 Douglaston Street — Troutbrook CoHarry HochmanAcquisitions Director of the YearCity Urban RealtyJack Yadid & Ray YadidiSkyscraper Development of the YearCasoni, 37th & 6th Avenue — Sioni GroupRicardo AugustinEngineering & Consulting Company of the YearR Cladding Consulting and EngineeringDylan VaccaroEmerging Leader in Real Estate AcquisitionsTime EquitiesGregory R. CarballadaInfrastructure & Development Design Firm of the YearAzar Design Co.Brandon SingerRetail Broker of the YearMONANoam AzizRising Star Retail Broker of the YearMeridian Retail LeasingDavid ShamshovichTax Incentives & Zoning Attorney of the YearBelkin · Burden · GoldmanMegan CastletonPrivate Lender of the YearConstructive CapitalRyan CandelMost Promising Investment Sales Broker of the YearBKREAMark HertzExpeditor of the YearThe Mark Hertz GroupMelita CekaniEmerging Architectural Design Firm of the YearCekani Architectural DesignJosh GraberAffordable Housing Emerging Leader of the YearGREChristopher McCabeAccess Agreement Professional of the YearQuinn McCabeGenessy JaramilloTransferable Development Rights Broker of the YearBKREAHumberto LopesReal Estate Advocate of the YearH.L. DynastyRecognition at the Highest LevelEach honoree was selected through a highly selective, confidential process, overseen by an esteemed advisory board — ensuring that recognition is reserved only for those demonstrating exceptional impact, leadership, and measurable results.These winners represent:The capital behind major transactionsThe vision driving new developmentsThe execution shaping the built environmentThe next generation rising through the ranksAn Evening Built Around ExcellenceThe RED Awards delivered a fully immersive, black-tie experience, featuring:Red carpet arrivals and curated media interviewsA full seated fine-dining dinnerA precision-executed awards ceremonyHigh-level networking among industry leadersAll within an atmosphere defined by elegance, exclusivity, and control.The Most Important Stage in NYC Commercial Real EstateThe RED Awards has firmly positioned itself as the highest level of recognition in New York commercial real estate — where the industry’s most influential figures are not only celebrated, but elevated.Looking AheadFollowing New York, RED Awards continues its global expansion with the upcoming RED Global Awards in Bucharest, Romania on June 17, 2026, in partnership with Forbes Romania.About RED AwardsThe RED Awards is a premier global platform recognizing excellence across commercial real estate, development, and architecture, bringing together the industry’s most powerful and influential leaders.Entry is limited. Recognition is earned.

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