RED Residential Awards Returns for Its 13th Sold-Out Gala Recognizing Industry Leaders Nationwide

Over 300 leaders gathered at Club 101 NYC for the 13th RED Residential Awards celebrating innovation and excellence in real estate.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 RED Residential Awards, hosted by industry icon Bob Knakal, brought together over 300 distinguished guests at Club 101 (101 Park Avenue) for an unforgettable sold-out evening celebrating innovation, leadership, and achievement across the residential real estate sector.Marking its 13th consecutive sold-out gala, the RED Residential Awards reaffirmed its reputation as the most prestigious night in U.S. real estate, spotlighting developers, brokers, architects, contractors, investors, and visionaries who continue to shape the future of the industry.“Each year, the RED Awards stage becomes a symbol of excellence — honoring those who not only drive business forward, but elevate the standards of the entire real estate community,” said Selman Yalcin, Founder of the RED Awards and RED Connect. “This year’s honorees represent the heart of innovation, resilience, and leadership in a rapidly evolving market.”2025 RED Residential Award WinnersAmanda Lynn – International Agent of the Year (NestSeekers)Michael Kovary – Lifetime Achievement in Mortgage Services (AMS Mortgage Services)Eric DeSimone – Emerging Contractor of the Year (DeSimone Builders)Sam Charney – Developer of the Year (Charney Companies)Michael Mintz – Property Management Firm of the Year (MD Squared Property Group)Ola Tleis – Emerging Brokerage Company of the Year (Top Choice Realty LLC)Lav Bauta & Izzy Bauta – Multifamily Investment Firm of the Year (Zion Equities)Nayi Shen & Michael Bethoney – Development Team of the Year (Bethoney Shen Team, NestSeekers International)Nile Lundgren – Luxury Broker of the Year (Serhant)Garima Verma & Clay Mason – Fastest Growing Brokerage – New Jersey (LIVX)Alexander Zakharin – People’s Choice Award (Compass)Saban Tasdemir & Resul Tasdemir – Construction and Craftsmanship Excellence (Tasdemir Marble and Granite)Aaron Yassin – Boutique Condo Developer of the Year (Hive Developers)Chris Neil – Customer Service Excellence – Fire Alarm/Life Safety (Empire Fire Alarm Specialist Co., Inc.)Mohammed Amin, Esq. – Title Company of the Year (Imperium Title Agency LLC)Shimaa Anwar – Top Specialist of the Year – Condo, Co-op & Townhouse (Compass)Hasan Gunduz – Loan Officer of the Year (AnnieMac Home Mortgage)Matthew Baron – Visionary Real Estate Developer of the Year (Baron Property Group)Salvatore Alagna – Demolition Contractor of the Year (Allforce Contracting)Anita Khan – Emerging Agent of the Year (NYLS Team @ Keller Williams NYC)Steve Gold & William McLarnon – Deal of the Year – Luxury Residential Rental (Corcoran)Ermir Gjoka & Florian Gjoka – Building Transformation & Adaptive Reuse Project of the Year – “Quincy” (ThreeStudio Architecture & Engineering)About the RED AwardsFounded by Selman Yalcin, the RED Awards are part of the broader RED Connect platform — a premier real estate network that has produced over 100 events since 2016, bringing together more than 40,000 professionals across the residential, commercial, and architectural real estate sectors. The awards spotlight excellence, integrity, and innovation, with categories judged by a distinguished 20-member advisory board composed of top developers, architects, and investors.Following the New York event, RED Awards will continue its 2026 national expansion with upcoming shows in Florida (Jan 22), Illinois (May 14), Texas (Sept 17), and California (Nov 26), alongside the RED Global Awards in Bucharest, presented in partnership with Forbes Romania.Media Contact:RED Connect / RED Awards📧 selman@redawards.nyc

