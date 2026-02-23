SleepScriptMD Offers Non-Addictive Sleep Treatment Through Text-Based Care

SleepScriptMD offers board-certified physician-reviewed, non-addictive sleep prescriptions online — no office visits required — serving patients nationwide.

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic sleep difficulties affect millions of Americans, yet access to safe, non-addictive treatment often requires navigating lengthy appointment wait times and in-person clinic visits. SleepScriptMD, a doctor-led telehealth platform based in Shelbyville, Tennessee, addresses this gap by providing non-habit-forming sleep prescriptions through a secure, text-based care model available across 40-plus states.

SleepScriptMD is among the leading professional telehealth platforms designed specifically for sleep care, built on the principle that patients deserve access to evidence-based treatment without the barriers of traditional healthcare settings.

A Physician-Led Platform Built for Accessibility

Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly, a family medicine specialist, and Dr. David Danish, who is dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry, SleepScriptMD combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The two physicians first collaborated during post-baccalaureate studies at a premedical program affiliated with Harvard, where a shared commitment to accessible, patient-centered healthcare took shape.

Through their individual practices, Dr. Kelly and Dr. Danish identified a critical need for effective, affordable sleep health solutions that are safe, non-addictive, and delivered with clinical rigor. SleepScriptMD was co-founded to address this need directly.

The platform operates as a dual-faceted system: an AI-assisted asynchronous model for patients who prefer a fully online experience, and a virtual telehealth option for those who require or prefer direct provider interaction.

How the Service Works

SleepScriptMD's process is structured in three steps:

• Step 1 – Start the Intake: Patients complete a secure eligibility check, select a sleep medication, and finalize the service fee.

• Step 2 – Clinical Review or Telehealth Visit: The licensed medical team reviews the intake and either approves treatment or schedules a brief telehealth visit, depending on state requirements.

• Step 3 – Prescription Delivery: The prescription is sent to the patient's pharmacy of choice for a flat $89 fee (medication cost separate), with refills and adjustments available at any time.

In most states, prescriptions are issued within the same day. Some states require a synchronous telehealth visit due to applicable telehealth laws. A state-by-state availability map is accessible on the SleepScriptMD website.

Non-Habit-Forming Medications Only

A defining feature of SleepScriptMD's clinical approach is its exclusive use of non-addictive, non-controlled sleep medications. The platform does not prescribe controlled substances, including benzodiazepines or so-called "Z-drugs," which carry known risks of dependency.

Medications available through the platform include:

• Trazodone – supports slow wave sleep

• Clonidine – calms the nervous system

• Vistaril (hydroxyzine) – a histamine-blocking medication that promotes calm and sleep

All treatment plans are reviewed and approved by licensed, board-certified physicians. The platform is HIPAA compliant and operates entirely online, with no in-person visit required in most states.

Patient Experiences

Patients who have used SleepScriptMD's service have described the experience in their own words.

Anaya, a patient, shared: "I just wanted a legit way to get sleep meds without having to go into an office. This was perfect—fast, easy, and didn't make me jump through a bunch of hoops. I was able to pick up my meds a couple of days later and have been sleeping way better ever since."

Michelle W., another patient, noted: "I've had sleep issues forever, and this is the first thing that actually helped. The whole process was smooth, no waiting rooms, no dealing with front desk people. Just got what I needed and started sleeping better almost immediately. Highly recommend!"

David L. added: "Super simple process. I didn't have to waste time scheduling a call or explaining my sleep struggles for the hundredth time. Sleeping again, finally."

Service Availability and Pricing

SleepScriptMD serves patients nationwide and is currently available in 40-plus states. Two service options are offered:

• Text-Based Care – $89 for a 30-day prescription; available in most states; includes intake, medication selection, and physician review; same-day approval window in qualifying states

• Telehealth Appointment – $120 for a 10-to-20-minute video or phone visit with a licensed provider; includes medication selection, a personalized care plan, and a prescription

No insurance is required. The service carries no hidden fees or subscription obligations.

As Dr. David Danish, Spokesperson for SleepScriptMD, stated: "Many people struggling with sleep have been underserved by systems that are difficult to access or that rely on medications carrying dependency risks. SleepScriptMD was built to change that—to give patients a clinically sound, convenient, and safe path to better sleep."

Adults experiencing chronic sleep difficulties are encouraged to visit https://sleepscriptmd.com or call +1 800-737-8385 to learn more. Additional expert insights on sleep health are available at the SleepScriptMD blog.

About SleepScriptMD

SleepScriptMD, based in Shelbyville, Tennessee, delivers accessible, high-quality sleep healthcare through telemedicine. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly (family medicine) and Dr. David Danish (dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry), the platform combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The service offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to access personalized sleep solutions with safety and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight.

Contact Details:

118 East Side Square Ste. A

Shelbyville, TN 37160

United States

Notes to Editors:

• All clinical care is delivered by licensed physicians or nurse practitioners in accordance with state telehealth laws.

• The medications discussed (Trazodone, Clonidine, Hydroxyzine) are non-controlled and selected through an evidence-based, physician-guided system.

• For asynchronous eligibility, state-specific regulations apply.

