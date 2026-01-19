Nomyx Joins Ownera’s SuperApps Platform to Deliver End-to-End Tokenization Infrastructure

Complete token deployment, compliance, digital identity, and issuance platform now available, eliminating 6-to-9-month timelines and multi-vendor complexity

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nomyx , the end-to-end tokenization platform for asset managers and financial institutions, today announced its integration with Ownera 's SuperApps Platform. Ownera is the global leader building the application layer for institutional tokenization.Through this partnership, Nomyx's complete tokenization infrastructure – covering token deployment, compliance, digital identity verification, and primary issuance – is now accessible to the financial institutions connected to Ownera's platform, processing over $5 billion in monthly trading volume.The institutional tokenization challenge extends beyond settlement infrastructure, particularly for mutual funds, private equity funds, and other alternative investments. Asset managers and fund administrators face 6-to-9-month deployment timelines, more than $500k in implementation costs, and the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors for token creation, compliance verification, and investor onboarding. Unlike point solutions that require stitching together 3 to 5 different vendors, Nomyx provides everything in a single, integrated platform. Nomyx eliminates these barriers by providing a unified platform that enables compliant token deployment in as little as two weeks, with no blockchain experience required.Nomyx delivers three integrated solutions on the Ownera SuperApps Platform Nomyx ID provides a comprehensive digital identity infrastructure that automates compliance enforcement at the transaction level with integrated KYC/AML covering 160+ countries. The platform manages investor credentials, accreditation verification, and regulatory compliance checks throughout the token lifecycle. Smart contracts verify credentials before every transfer ensuring only authorized parties can transact, with unauthorized transactions being rejected automatically.Nomyx Engine deploys compliant tokens using Diamond Pattern architecture (upgradeable smart contract design) in 30 minutes through a no-code interface. Upgradeable smart contracts adapt to regulatory changes instantly, with multi-chain support across Stellar, Avalanche, Ethereum, Plume, Polygon, and all EVM Layer 2 networks.Nomyx Gateway provides white-labeled primary issuance with instant atomic settlement, seamless Transfer Agent integration, institutional-grade self-custody powered by Dfns MPC, and fiat on/off-ramps through Bridge."The tokenization market has reached an inflection point where institutions need production-ready infrastructure, not proof-of-concepts," said Ubair Javaid, CEO at Nomyx. "Ownera's SuperApps Platform gives us immediate access to major financial institutions already operating digital asset programs in production. They connect to Ownera once and gain access to our complete tokenization stack – from smart contract deployment through compliant primary issuance – without building separate integrations for each component.""Asset managers need specialized expertise to tokenize real-world assets at institutional scale," said Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO of Ownera. "Nomyx brings production-grade tokenization infrastructure to our platform, reducing deployment timelines from months to weeks while maintaining the compliance standards financial institutions require. This demonstrates how Ownera’s SuperApps Platform delivers: specialized applications connect once to Ownera Routers and reach the entire institutional network."About NomyxNomyx is the end-to-end tokenization platform that enables asset managers and fund administrators to launch compliant digital securities in weeks, not months. Purpose-built for mid-market fund managers ($100M-$5B AUM), Nomyx eliminates the need for in-house digital assets teams through its integrated platform covering digital identity, token deployment, compliance, and primary issuance. The company was selected as part of Mastercard's Start Path program and the OnePiece Labs x Solana accelerator. For more information, visit www.nomyx.io About OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io Media EnquiriesOwneraAnouschka ElliottAnouschka.Elliott@ownera.io

