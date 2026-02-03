otcDigital Launches Digital Asset Marketplace Application on Ownera's SuperApps Platform

Privacy-focused, full life cycle Web3 platform now available, connecting issuers, broker-dealers, investors, custodians, transfer agents, and FMIs

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- otcDigital (OTC), a provider of privacy-focused Web3 digital asset marketplace infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Digital Asset Marketplace application on the Ownera SuperApps Platform . The application delivers a peer-to-peer full lifecycle platform spanning origination, trading, lifecycle events, custody, and settlement – now available to the financial institutions connected to Ownera 's platform.OTC's Digital Asset Marketplace leverages Ownera's infrastructure to connect market participants through standardized blockchain protocols and digital services. By integrating with Ownera's network layer, OTC delivers end-to-end automation that significantly reduces operational costs and settlement times without requiring bilateral integrations with each market participant.The platform addresses traditional market opacity and inefficiency through a decentralized marketplace architecture with privacy-first design. OTC supports multiple asset classes including stablecoins, depositcoins, treasuries, repos, corporate bonds, and equities – with specialized Web3 applications for investors, issuers, dealers, custodians, and transfer agents. The platform also incorporates industry data standards including Common Domain Model (CDM), FIX, and FpML to ensure seamless integration with existing institutional workflows."The Ownera network offers the perfect platform to distribute and trade all digital assets in our marketplace. We have successfully integrated and demonstrated with Ownera’s FIX-FinP2P solutions and are excited to work with Ownera on the US TMMF industry sandbox to further our capabilities" said Mani Pillai, President at otcDigital.The Ownera SuperApps Platform creates a network where institutional financial technology providers can deploy their solutions across a comprehensive ecosystem of banks, asset managers, custodians, and market infrastructure providers through a single integration. This approach creates platform economics where OTC builds marketplace innovation while Ownera provides the distribution, connectivity, and transaction orchestration – eliminating the need for bilateral connections between every counterparty."otcDigital exemplifies how our SuperApps Platform unlocks new market structures through network effects," said Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO of Ownera. "Their end-to-end marketplace functionality demonstrates how we're building the application layer for institutional tokenization – enabling global institutions to access sophisticated digital asset capabilities through a single integration point."Through Ownera’s infrastructure, OTC benefits from enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance frameworks, and atomic settlement capabilities – accelerating digital transformation for Financial Market Infrastructures.About OTCotcDigital (OTC) is a US fintech offering a privacy-focused digital assets marketplace connecting asset issuers, broker-dealers, investors, custodians, transfer agents (TA) and Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs). The decentralized marketplace consists of a peer-to-peer (P2P) full life-cycle platform (including origination, trading, life-cycle events, custody and settlement) and a decentralized distribution network. By linking these entities through standardized blockchain protocols and digital services, OTC delivers end-to-end automation, significantly reducing operational costs and settlement times. In doing so, OTC re-engineers the opaque and inefficient TradFi structure into a decentralized and democratized marketplace. For more information visit otc.digitalAbout OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io

