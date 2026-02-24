Business Reporter: The next major platform shift in customer management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Stuart Davies of CRM platform provider Attio talks about how automated CRM systems can help collect, retrieve and analyse customer data much more efficiently and intuitively than previous systems. While many companies have adopted CRM platforms with AI features, a new category, AI CRM, is emerging. Unlike traditional platforms that layer AI tools onto existing workflows, AI CRM is built from the ground up to automate the capture, maintenance and activation of customer data.In conventional systems, teams still manually enter contact details, log calls and update deal stages. AI CRM removes that burden through three core capabilities. First, it automatically captures and enriches data by connecting to email, calendar and video conferencing tools, ensuring records stay current without manual input and resolving duplicates in the background. Second, it includes built-in call recording with searchable transcripts, embedding conversation history directly into the customer record. Third, it introduces a natural language interface that allows users to search, update and create records simply by asking, with the system proposing the changes that the user only needs to confirm. Sales teams can instantly retrieve what a customer said about pricing or timelines before a follow-up call, customer service can review account history without chasing notes and managers can identify stalled deals in seconds. By shifting data management from people to software, AI CRM delivers cleaner records, faster insights and more time for meaningful customer engagement.To learn more about AI CRM, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AttioAttio is a next-generation, highly customizable CRM platform designed for modern go-to-market teams to build, manage and automate their customer relationships. It acts as a flexible workspace, blending database capabilities with real-time data, allowing users to build and automate custom workflows, as well as track interaction intelligence.

