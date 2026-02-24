Business Reporter: Future proofing intralogistics while also meeting today’s challenges

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Gabriele Grassi, Deputy Chairman at the E80 Group, talks about what future proofing intralogistics systems involves, as well as the key role a proprietary platform must play in this process. Intralogistics – the management and optimisation of internal material flows, goods handling and information within company facilities and distribution centres – can no longer be viewed purely through the lens of short-term efficiency. In a volatile and fast-changing market environment, competitiveness depends not just on throughput, but also on scalability and flexibility, which can be leveraged to avoid future bottlenecks before they emerge. The most critical decisions are made long before systems go live. Design choices determine whether operations can adapt to evolving product mixes, fluctuating volumes and new distribution models. This is where data becomes strategic. By leveraging historical performance data, real-time operational insights and future growth assumptions, organisations can deploy digital twins and advanced simulation models to test scenarios, identify constraints and stress-test systems prior to capital investment.In parallel, the definition of return on investment must expand. Beyond cost and speed, ROI should account for sustainability, security, longevity and safety too. At the heart of this transformation lies software. A proprietary platform capable of orchestrating the entire intralogistics ecosystem is paramount. It must be modular and evolutive, open to integration yet robust in execution, with advanced data analytics that continuously measure, optimise and future-proof performance.To learn more about designing future-ready intralogistics systems, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About E80 GroupE80 Group is specialised in the development of automated and integrated intralogistics solutions for manufacturers and distributors of consumer goods operating in the beverage, food, tissue and other sectors. Its main systems include a wide range of laser guided vehicles, palletising robots, robotic stretch wrappers, pallet inspection systems, robotic labellers, high-density automated warehouses, storage and picking solutions. The entire logistics flow is centrally supervised by the SM.I.LE80 proprietary software platform, which ensures the efficient integration of systems, guaranteeing the optimal management of all operations from the entry of raw materials to storage to shipping.

